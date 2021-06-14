Home

COMMISSIONERS' COURT SPECIAL MEETING SHELBY COUNTY, TEXAS

Mon, 06/14/2021 - 10:42pm Ourtown1
Jenny Chesser

Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners' Court will be held on the 16th day of June 2021 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:

  1. Approve and pay weekly expenses.
  2. Public comments on Agenda item.
  3. Accept donation of concrete debris to Commissioner Pct. 4.
  4. Bobby Daw to give a report on Shelby County Expo.
  5. Tracy Rook with Texas Premier Communications to give an update on Radios.
  6. Discuss and possibly approve the donation of a 2013 Tahoe SUV (VIN# 1GNLC2EO0DR214715) by the City of Timpson for the use and benefit of the Shelby County Sheriff's Department.
  7. Discuss and possibly approve the purchase of a 2019 Tahoe SUV (VIN# 1GNLCDEC6KR330097) from the City of Timpson for a purchase cost of $37,082 .17, the vehicle will be utilized by the Sheriff's Department.
  8. Acknowledge verbal agreement with Rodney Dean and Commissioner Pct.3 to access Dean's Property to purchase sand.
  9. Appoint two members to represent Shelby County on the DETCOG Board of Directors.
  10. Discuss and possibly approve Commissioner Pct. 3 to purchase a new Kobelco SK85CS Excavator.
  1. Adopt County Holidays for 2022
  2. . Adjourn.

 

East Texas Press

PO Box 2594
Lindale, TX 75771
Office: (936) 254-5050
news@easttexaspress.com

Subscriber Links

Surf New Media