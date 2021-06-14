COMMISSIONERS' COURT SPECIAL MEETING SHELBY COUNTY, TEXAS
Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners' Court will be held on the 16th day of June 2021 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:
- Approve and pay weekly expenses.
- Public comments on Agenda item.
- Accept donation of concrete debris to Commissioner Pct. 4.
- Bobby Daw to give a report on Shelby County Expo.
- Tracy Rook with Texas Premier Communications to give an update on Radios.
- Discuss and possibly approve the donation of a 2013 Tahoe SUV (VIN# 1GNLC2EO0DR214715) by the City of Timpson for the use and benefit of the Shelby County Sheriff's Department.
- Discuss and possibly approve the purchase of a 2019 Tahoe SUV (VIN# 1GNLCDEC6KR330097) from the City of Timpson for a purchase cost of $37,082 .17, the vehicle will be utilized by the Sheriff's Department.
- Acknowledge verbal agreement with Rodney Dean and Commissioner Pct.3 to access Dean's Property to purchase sand.
- Appoint two members to represent Shelby County on the DETCOG Board of Directors.
- Discuss and possibly approve Commissioner Pct. 3 to purchase a new Kobelco SK85CS Excavator.
- Adopt County Holidays for 2022
- . Adjourn.