2021 Poultry Festival T-Shirts Now On Sale

TO: Media

FROM: Shelby County Chamber of Commerce

DATE: September 7, 2021

SUBJECT: 45th Annual East Texas Poultry Festival T-Shirts

45TH ANNUAL EAST TEXAS POULTRY FESTIVAL

T-SHIRTS FOR SALE AT AREA BUSINESSES

The 2021 Poultry Festival tee shirts have arrived!!!! Thank you to Center First United Pentecostal Church, this year’s tee shirt Sponsor.

The tee shirts are available for purchase at the following locations: Farmers State Bank Main Branch, Payne and Payne Home N’Suchlike, The City of Center offices and The Shelby County Chamber of Commerce. Regular sizes available – adult small to 3XL and youth small to youth XLarge; Toddler sizes 2T-5T. My First Poultry Festival Onsies are also available.

The 45th Annual East Texas Poultry Festival, presented by Farmers State Bank, begins with the Opening Ceremonies, sponsored by Focus Care of Center at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 7th and runs through Saturday, October 9th on the Center downtown square. Gold Sponsors for the Festival are: The City of Center, Pilgrims Pride, Raymond Motor Company and Tyson Foods.

For additional information, please call 936.598.3682, email info@shelbycountychamber.com or visit www.shelbycountychamber.com.