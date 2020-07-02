Time to Get Those Chick Orders In & Enter the 2020 Poultry Festival 4-H Broiler Show

Shelby County Extension is excited to announce we are now accepting entries for this year’s East Texas Poultry Festival. If you are a youth in grades 3rd through 12th and interested in showing chickens at the upcoming festival, the Shelby County 4-H Poultry project offers many activities to youth of all ages. Activities that youth can engage in include poultry production of all types, preparing foods using poultry products and public presentations that utilize information learned from the many areas within the poultry program. Youth can compete in activities at the county, district, state and national levels of competition. Rewards include an increased appreciation of the influence of the poultry industry on our lives and recognition in the form of awards, prizes, trips, and even collegiate scholarships.

Sound interesting? If so, now is the time to place your order for chicks for the Shelby County Broiler Show. A pen of 30 chicks are ordered and purchased for $30. Show rules and paperwork may be picked-up at the Extension office at 266 Nacogdoches St. (Old Elementary School Library Bldg.). All orders are due no later than July 27th and are payable by check or money order only. The date for pick-up of show chickens will be announced at a later time. If you have questions about participating in the 4-H Poultry project or learning what is involved in showing and raising chickens as a 4-H member, give Lane Dunn, Shelby County Extension Agent for Agriculture and Natural Resources a call at 936-598-7744 or email at jldunn@ag.tamu.edu.