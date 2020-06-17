Three local high school graduates are honored by Nacogdoches County Go Texans

The Nacogdoches County Go Texans honored local high school graduates on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Smokehouse restaurant in Nacogdoches. Three children of Nacogdoches Go Texans committee members were recognized for their outstanding achievements. Colton Gutermuth, Jessica Box and Emily Sparks, are three young adults that have exhibited exemplary characteristics such as dedication and hard work.

This year, Colton Guttermuth, a graduate from Timpson was chosen to be honored for his exemplary achievements. Colton was a four-year Varsity football player, two-year 4H and FFA Officer, four-year Fellowship of Christian Athletes, 2018 State Champion Trap Shooter, 2019 National Champion Shooting Team, 2019 Jr. Olympic Shooting Team Qualifier, 2019 Kreigoff All-American, 2020 HLSR Reserve Grand Sporting Clays Champion, and two-year Texas 4-H Shooting Ambassador. Colton was awarded scholarships from Deep East Texas Electric Co-Op, Shelby County Go Texans, Texas Farm Bureau, Shelby Savings, and Timpson Area Chamber of Commerce. Colton will be attending Schreiner University on a shooting scholarship.

Emily Sparks, a Garrison graduate, was also honored for her achievements. Emily graduated salutatorian, was a varsity cheerleader, played varsity softball, a member of the BETA Club, Student Council, FCA, and Yearbook Staff, as well as a Noble Scholar. Emily received scholarships from SFA Academic Excellence and Austin Bank.

Another Garrison graduate, Jessica Box, was also honored. Jessica was this year’s recipient of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Area Go Texas $20,000 scholarship winner. Jessica graduated Valedictorian, was a member of the FFA, BETA Club, Student Council, Yearbook Staff, and a Noble Scholar. Jessica received additional scholarships from Howdy Scholarship, Texas FFA, Charles and Lois Marie Bright Foundation, Pineywoods Fair, and Nacogdoches County Farm Bureau.

For more than 20 years, the GO TEXANS have worked in conjunction with the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo to provide college scholarships for students from Nacogdoches County through local events and activities. Supporting local students and contributing to their college education remains their commitment. To date, the GO-TEXANS have provided almost $500,000 in local scholarship monies to help students continue their education. While local activities support the HLSR, allowing the committee to award the maximum $20,000 scholarship to one student from Nacogdoches County, the public’s financial support has afforded the GO-TEXANS to provide additional $1,000 scholarships each year to deserving local students in addition to the HLSR Award.