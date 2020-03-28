April 2020 Newsletter from Dehart Veterinary Services

Business as normally at Dehart Vet Services with changes listed below

If you are sick or been exposed to Covid-19/Coronaviris please stay home

Use the Check In Process below for both Surgery & Wellness Clinic

·

PLEASE STAY IN YOUR VEHICLE WITH YOUR PET AT ALL TIMES

·

Line up in your vehicle and staff will bring paperwork to you

(OR link to Check-in form below)

·

Complete paperwork in your vehicle and keep the vehicle line moving

·

Once you are at Pet Check In Area

PLEASE stay in your vehicle unless instructed differently by staff

Surgery Check In 8:30 - 9:00a * Wellness/Shot Clinic 10a -3p. No Appointment Needed

Call NOW for SPAY/NEUTER/DENTAL Appointment

(903) 590-7722 or (903) 312-6422 or email dehartveterinaryservices @yahoo.com

If you would like to compete prior to appointment *

PRINT, COMPLETE & BRING TO CHECK IN - Link to Check In Form -

https://www.dehartvetservices. com/wp-content/uploads/2020/ 02/SX-Check-in-form-050119.pdf