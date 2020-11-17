Panola Rodeo Team wins the Sam Houston State University Rodeo

The Panola College Men's Rodeo Team won the Sam Houston State University Rodeo this weekend in Conroe, TX. The Panola Team was followed in rank by Hill College, Sam Houston State, Texas A&M-Commerce, Southwest Texas JC, Wharton, Texas A&M, McNeese State, Trinity Valley CC, and Northeast Texas CC. The win also stretched their lead as they remained on top of the Southern Region and ended the college circuit for the fall semester.

The team was led by Macon Murphy, a sophomore from Keatchie, LA, as he placed second in the tiedown calf roping and Michael Womack, a sophomore from Bastrop, LA, who placed second in the saddle bronc. Gauge McBride, a freshman from Kearney, NE, won points for the team in two events, including a third place finish in the bull riding and a 5th place finish in the bareback riding. Other teammates contributing to the Men's Championship include: Kolt Dement - 4th place in bareback; Seth Rustin - 4th place in bulls; Hazen Martin - 5th place in steer

wrestling; Thomas Wallace - 7th in steer wrestling; Isaac Ingram - 8th in bareback; and Brady Blanchard - 8th in tiedown calf roping.

On the girls team, Abbie Muckleroy, a sophomore from Center, TX, was the only Panola gal to score any points as she finished 6th in the barrels.

MACON MURPHY

MICHAEL WOMACK

