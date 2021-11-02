Things To Consider

Greetings to all in the Spirit of Jesus Christ, the true author of Revelations, I have mentioned that Revelations was an honorable book, but now I must bring to you another truth about this book called Revelations. It is truly a horrible book to those not covered by the precious blood of Jesus Christ. I have stated earlier that we are to study to show ourselves worthy. In the time of old, people learned through the teachings of Moses, after Moses the word was taught by elders, scribes and priests and so forth. Then Jesus came and taught his disciples using Parables, after he was crucified the teachings fell to the disciples as witnesses of his crucifixions. Today we are taught through the written Word, better known as the Bible, and through the use of television programs, and also through God’s elect, or His preachers and teachers. One big problem that we have today is that many teachers are afraid of teaching the word with commitment, or they water down the word in order not to offend someone. Even going as far as to say that Baptism isn’t really important. My friends, the whole word of God is important, and it relates to us even more so than ever before because the word is a witness of the beginning of time, the life of mankind throughout the early years. The hope of better things to come out of the blatant murder of Jesus Christ through the crucifixion on the cross, which has became the symbol of today’s Christians!! But just because you wear the cross around your neck or in your ears does not mean that you are a Christian. YOU WILL KNOW A CHRISTIAN BY THEIR LOVE. As found in John 13:35 NIV “By this everyone will know that you are my disciples, if you love one another…” This is not self love, this is serving love. You need to serve others unconditionally. Next week I will, by the Grace of God and the help of the Holy Spirit, attempt to share my feelings on the mark of the “beast” or better known as 666. Pray that the Lord directs my paths in this endeavor. I assure you that we believers should in no way fear the number of 666, it is those who have received false teachings and have believed a lie of Satan and hold to those false teachings and those who are false teachers that SHOULD BE AFRAID. We as believers should be concerned about those, we are called to educate them in the TRUTH in order that they might be turned to the true teachings of Christ. As always respectfully yours, Roger and Donna Harding 472 CR 4775, Timpson Texas, 75975.