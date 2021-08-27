Things To Consider

It is my sincere hope that all who read this are covered by the blood that Jesus shed for our salvation on the cross. This past week has been a week of much suffering in the Timpson area: there have been no less than seven Covid patients to the hospital. Out of those, two declared that they did not get a Covid vaccine because of the negative things that people have said on social media. My wife and I have both been vaccinated. We both came down with Covid a couple of weeks ago. No less than five of my other family members have come down with Covid, most have been vaccinated some have not. The critical days for those that have been vaccinated has been three days. This is without any congestion or decreased lung function. The people we have taken to the ER all had decreased oxygen levels. The ER was completely full. I have seen the halls of the hospitals lined with beds full of sick people, with no rooms available. I have seen many patients with devices to help them breathe. I truly believe that my wife, myself and my family members would have been much sicker if not for our vaccinations. The point: get those vaccinations, if not for yourself, then for those you love. Remember even if you are vaccinated you can get and transfer the virus but it surely seems that those that are vaccinated do not get as sick as the ones that are not vaccinated. This pandemic is extremely dangerous. I see too many people that refuse to take proper actions to protect themselves. A simple precaution of wearing a mask may not prevent one from getting the virus, but it is a way to help slow it down. Please use your God given ability to protect yourself and others. It is time for all of us to call upon God for mercy and forgiveness. Proverbs 4:4-5 “He taught me also, and said unto me, let thine heart retain my words: keep my commandments, and live. Get wisdom, get understanding; forget it not; neither decline from the words of my mouth.”