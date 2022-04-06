Leaders Are Learners

Wherever I have served, I’ve watched leaders in the community, the church, the civic club and business. All leaders have certain characteristics in common. Many words could describe these leaders -- strength, convictions, influence, wisdom, forceful, trustworthy, honest, friendly, beneficent, generous. These leaders could be defined by their positions or titles -- pastor, mayor, businessman, businesswoman, teacher, principal, counselor, manager, administrator, superintendent, coach, president, senator, representative, lawyer, doctor, moderator, chairperson, director and many others. Such people might be described in their other roles -- mother, father, husband, wife, grandfather, grandmother, friend, and neighbor.

There is another characteristic which these leaders have in common. They are all learners. Their objective is to acquire information, skills and intellectual resources to improve what they are doing. Such folks are not afraid of studying and acquiring new information. They observe and listen to their colleagues and fellow workers. Their objective is to embrace change in a positive and constructive way. The best way to assure that our changes are toward the better is to learn as much as we can about where we are and what we need to be doing.

At the heart of the learning process is the student. Obviously, there are teachers, books, equipment and resources, but the most important component is the student, the one who is doing the learning. You can have a good teacher, excellent books, expensive equipment, great resources and the best in buildings and location, but if the student is not motivated and ready to learn then you are wasting your time and his to try to teach him or her. This is also true of leaders.

Great leaders have learned that the most important thing which we can continue in our adult lives is the learning habit. We need to take some time to improve our skills, our training and our personal lives. The more we learn the better prepared we will be as employees to do what needs to be done.

A good leader certainly will read and study materials related to what he is doing. Such a leader will be careful to listen to wise and experienced people and make sure what he or she is doing is the best. Such a leader reflects a desire to understand, to grow and to improve. Exceptional leaders not only read, they observe and learn from those with whom they serve.

Most of my teaching, leadership experience and learning has been in higher education in a variety of institutions and locations. I’ve been a student in Georgetown College, Eastern Kentucky University, Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, Texas Christian University, Regent’s Park College at Oxford University (England), Lexington Theological Seminary, University of Kentucky, Panola College, Texas A & M University (College Station, West Texas), East Texas Baptist University, Louisiana Baptist University & Seminary, and Stephen F. Austin State University. I was awarded a B.A. and M.A. in history at Eastern Kentucky University; a Ph.D. in history at the University of Kentucky; and another Ph.D. in leadership at Louisiana Baptist University & Seminary. I worked as a teaching assistant at Eastern Kentucky University, Southwestern Seminary and the University of Kentucky. I became an instructor at the University of Kentucky working with classes numbering several hundred students. During those same years I was an adjunct professor in supervised ministries at Asbury Seminary in Wilmore, Kentucky. In 1981 I was employed by the Kentucky Baptist Convention as a student minister for the Baptist Student Work at Murray State University. In 1982 I was employed by Mid-continent Baptist Bible College in Mayfield, Kentucky, teaching a variety of courses for them but primarily history. I was part-time at Mid-continent because I was full-time pastor of a church in Paducah, Kentucky where I served until the spring of 1992. At that time I moved to East Texas assuming a leadership role with Panola College supervising their Shelby College Center in Center, Texas. I worked with Panola for over eight years. In 2000 I resigned to accept a position with Texas A & M University working on a special grant project developing virtual field trips and activities for museums and historical centers across Texas. I was also assigned the development of curriculum and teaching resources for public schools and related institutions. That project ended in the summer of 2001 and I assumed a faculty position with ETBU in history where I remained until my retirement in May of 2016.

I’ve shared all this material to give you some idea that I’m not a novice or inexperienced in learning, leadership or teaching. I haven’t said anything about my work as a pastor, evangelist and leaders in church settings. I have served as moderator and vice moderator in a number of Baptist associations in Kentucky, Texas and Great Britain. I worked closely with the European Baptist Convention (England Language) while serving as a pastor in Little Stuckeley, Cambridgeshire, England, serving for a time on committees and as a vice president just before returning to the United States in 1974. In all of these positions I learned a great deal about leadership and serving as a Christian minister. I have just finished a two-year service as Moderator of the Shelby-Doches Baptist Association and working with the East Texas Baptist Area. After all these years and experiences I’m still learning how to honor the Lord Jesus and respectfully, graciously serve others in representing the Lord Jesus and His church.

We have a host of good leaders here in East Texas. We need to support the leaders which we have and assist them in doing the best job they are capable of doing. This includes the leadership of our communities, counties, churches, schools, businesses and civic organizations. The leadership of our Chambers of Commerce and civic clubs in this area demonstrate the best of these characteristics in leaders.

Leaders can become abusive and unkind in their leadership. Many times such leaders refuse to consider themselves in the light of Jesus’ command to be kind and understanding of those with whom they work and witness. Such behavior cancels a Christian’s testimony and leadership witness.

We need to express our gratitude to God for leaders all around us. We also need to express or appreciation to them, but also sometimes challenge them to face their failures. Dr. Jerry Hopkins is a historian and retired university history professor