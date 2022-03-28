Veterans of Somalia To Be Remembered

Americans consider themselves to be a compassionate people, and the United States military has a long tradition of humanitarian relief operations both within and outside the continental United States. Never has this humanitarian impulse proven more dangerous to follow than in 1992 when the United States intervened to arrest famine in the midst of an ongoing civil war in the East African country of Somalia. Ultimately hundreds of thousands were saved from starvation, but unintended involvement in Somali’s civil strife cost the lives of thirty American Soldiers, four Marines, and eight Air Force personnel during the years of 1992 to 1994.

Shelby County VFW Post 8904 and the Auxiliary will honor those who served during this time with a wreath laying at the Veterans Memorial on the grounds of the 1885 Historic Courthouse in Center on Thursday, March 31st, 202 at 9 a.m. As always the public is invited to honor their fellow Americans. More information call Post Quartermaster Larry Hume at 936-332-0349 or email chiefhume95@gmail.com.