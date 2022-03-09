Every Veteran Has a Story: James Adlee Bryce

James Adlee Bryce was born in Live Oak County, Texas to Winnie Johnson and James Amos Bryce on Friday, July 24, 1924. The middle child he had an older sister Vida Mae (1920) and a younger brother Jeral (1928). His father worked as a farmer and then as a pipeline laborer. In 1935 the family lived in rural Rusk County and moved to Old Arcadia Road in Shelby County in 1940.(1) James attended and graduated from Timpson High School with the Class of 1942. At age 18 and one year after the beginning of World War II, he registered for the military draft on December 11, 1942 at the county seat of Center. At that time he was employed by Consolidated Steel in Orange, Texas. His registration card described him as being five foot, ten inches tall with blue eyes, brown hair and a light complexion.(2)

The following April he enlisted in the US Navy, given serial # 8402609 and sent to the Naval Training Center, San Diego, California for his six weeks of “boot training”. On October 29, 1943 the Navy cargo ship USS Azimech (AK-124) was commissioned at Oakland, California and Coxswain James Bryce was received on board with the initial crew.(3) The Azimech was named after the brightest star in the constellation of Virgo and had the responsibility of delivering troops, goods and equipment to locations in the war zone.

After a brief shakedown the Azimech got underway for Pearl Harbor, Hawaii on November 11, 1943 where she was assigned for duty with Service Squadron 8, US Pacific Fleet. Following discharging her cargo and an overhaul of her main engines and boilers, the crew loaded cargo and set sail on December 28 for the Gilbert Islands. Reaching Tarawa January 8, 1944 the process of unloading cargo was hampered by frequent Japanese air attacks and reefs in the lagoon which permitted unloading only at high tide. For the next year the Azimech went on to service the islands of Eniwetok, Ulithi and Kossol Roads while making stops at Pearl Harbor for resupply. January 1945 found James and his ship at the Puget Sound Navy Yard for repairs. A month later they were steaming for the atolls of Eniwetok and then on to Ulithi and the Ryukyus. They provided support during the Battle of Okinawa in April and then sailed for Guam. After loading cargo there the Azimech anchored in the lagoon of Ulithi where she remained for the duration of the war. Reaching San Pedro, California on September 15, 1945, thirteen days following the end of WW II, the ship unloaded her ammunition and provisions. James was promoted to the grade of Boatswain’s Mate Petty Officer Second Class October 1, 1945. She then sailed on October 13, bound for Norfork, Virginia. After passing through the Panama Canal they reached their destination on November 3.(4) On December 6, 1945, James was transferred to Receiving Station, Norfolk, Virginia and honorably discharged February 1, 1946.(3) For his service he was awarded the Navy Good Conduct Medal, American Campaign Medal, Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal (1 bronze service star) and the World War II Victory Medal.

Returning to civilian life he married Sybil Louise Gage in 1947 and moved to Houston where he was employed by Olshan Lumber Company and remained for 43 years. Retiring in 1986, James was known for only having three jobs in his lifetime; he worked in his Uncle Homer Bryce’s Café in Henderson, the Navy and Olshan Lumber. Following retirement they moved back to Shelby County where he passed on August 23, 2003 at the age of 79. He was survived by his wife of 56 years, Sybil, son Robert and brother Jeral who also served in the Navy during WW II. Graveside services were held August 26 at the Pleasant Grove Cemetery near Center where he was buried with his parents and siblings.(5) Sybil joined him three years later in 2006. Day is done, God is nigh.