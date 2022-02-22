Every Veteran Has A Story

Lexa Bertha was the fourth child of six born to Jewell Strong and James William Dickerson, Sr. in Joaquin, Shelby County, Texas after their marriage there January 13, 1901. Her birth, September 2, 1920 was just twenty-two months following the end of World War I. Her siblings were Clifford Howard (1902), Ray Armond (1910), James William (1916), Marilyn Virginia (1923) and Robert Henry (1926). They lived on a farm owned by her parents located at Logansport and Patroon Road, Precinct Four, Shelby County. No doubt the children all had specific farm chores to help out. When Lexa was six years old her mother Jewell died on December 19, 1926, eight days following the birth of brother Robert. She was buried in the Brookland Cemetery, Shelby County.

At age 19, the 1940 census found Lexa enrolled as a student nurse at the Hotel Dieu Hospital in Beaumont, Jefferson County, Texas. Hotel Dieu is French for “Hostel of God” and was Beaumont’s first hospital chartered in 1909. The student nurses lived there as did the nuns who provided the training along with the doctors. The students were paid $4.00 per day and the rules of the day decreed that student nurses could not be married and they had to sign out to leave the dorm for any reason.1

The United States entered World War II following the surprise attack at Pearl Harbor Hawaii by the Empire of Japan on December 7, 1941. At that time there were fewer than 7,000 army nurses on active duty and only 1,700 navy nurses, active duty and reserve combined.2 Graduating in 1942/1943 Lexa continued to work at the Hotel Dieu Hospital until July 12, 1943 when she entered active duty with the US Navy Nurse Corps as a Lieutenant (JG). She received her initial training at a US Naval Hospital in Oregon and then went on to serve at the Naval Hospital in San Diego, California until wars end, September 2, 1945.3 Her brothers Clifford, James and Robert also served.

Lexa remained in California and married Floyd Chandler in 1950. Father James passed January 22, 1953 while visiting his brother in Bronson, Texas and was buried with Jewell in the Brookland Cemetery. The Modesto, California City Directory of 1954 listed them living at 608 ½ Sierra Drive. Floyd was employed as a mechanic at a tow service garage and Lexa worked as a nurse at the Modesto City Hospital. Floyd passed later at an unknown date and Lexa married Tommie H. Wagner in Reno, Nevada on September 25, 1971 at the age of 51. They were divorced fifteen months later in Alameda City, California, December 1972.

Between that time and 1993 she returned to Texas, living in El Campo, Wharton County. On January 29, 2003 at the age of 82 Lexa Bertha, retired registered nurse died at her home in El Campo. Two members of her immediate family survived her, sister Marilyn and brother Robert. Services were held Friday, January 31 at the Triska Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Jim Lane officiating. Burial was in the Garden of Memories, El Campo, Texas with full military honors by American Legion Post 251. Day is done, God is nigh. 4

