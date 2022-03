Members of VFW Post 8904 will be having breakfast at Trails End Grocery & RV Park (6437 FM 139, Shelbyville) on Saturday, March 5 at 8:00 a.m. If you are a local veteran, you are invited to join us for some good camaraderie and fellowship. Breakfast is on us. More information call Post QM Larry Hume 936-332-0349.