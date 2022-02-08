Every Veteran Has a Story

Andy Cook was born in the far east Texas town of Center, Shelby County on February 16, 1895 to Iris Curry and Hilliard Cook. Their last name is spelled Cooks in some places. He grew up in a large family of eight known siblings. When he was six years old the family was living on a farm in Smith County, Texas.

At age 22 he had moved back to Shelby County where he was self-employed as a farmer. On June 5, 1917 he complied with the Selective Service Act of 1917 and registered for the military draft in Center, the county seat on June 5, 1917. His registration card showed that his residence was Center, he was a natural born citizen, employed as a farmer, single, claimed no exemptions from the draft and was of the negro race.. Physically he was of medium height and built with black eyes and hair.

The United States entered the World War that had been raging in Europe for three year on April 6, 1917. On July 19, 1918 Andy was inducted into the US Army in Center, Texas and along with other draftees sent to basic training at the 165 Depot Brigade, Camp Travis, San Antonio, Texas. Arriving at Camp Funston, Kansas (Fort Riley) on September 7, 1918 he was assigned to Company F, 815 Pioneer Infantry Regiment in the grade of Private with serial # 3513241.(1) The 815 served repairing roads with the First Army Engineers and was commanded by Colonel L. P. Butler.(2)

Andy departed the port of Hoboken, New Jersey with Company F, 815 Pioneer Infantry Regiment aboard the ship SS Maui on October 11, 1918. He listed his sister Eliza Cook, Center, Texas as the next of kin.(3) Arriving in France some eleven days later via Liverpool England, the regiment joined some 40,000 other African-American soldiers doing what needed to be done. The World War ended shortly after their arrival with the signing of the Armistice, November 11, 1918. The 815 Regiment remained in France until July 29, 1919 when they departed Brest, France aboard the ship USS Aeolus for the United States.(3) Upon arrival the unit was transported to Camp Stuart, Newport News, Virginia for physicals and discharge processing. On August 8, 1919, Andy was once again a civilian and returned to his father’s farm in Smith County, Texas where he married Pearline Cooper on February 2, 1924. It is not known if they had children.

Andy died at his farm in Winona, Smith County of tuberculosis on February 8, 1932, eight days before his thirty-seventh birthday. He is buried in the Mount Zion C.M.E. Church Cemetery, Smith County, Texas with his parents and many of his siblings. Day is done, God is nigh.

