VFW Loyalty Day Observance

Loyalty Day originally began as "Americanization Day" in 1921 as a counter to the Communists’ May 1 celebration of the Russian Revolution. On May 1, 1930, 10,000 VFW members staged a rally at New York’s Union Square to promote patriotism. May 1st evolved into Loyalty Day and the first official observance of the day was in 1959 after the signing of Public Law 85-529 on July 18, 1958.

Shelby County Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8904 and the Auxiliary invite the public to join them at the Veteran’s Memorial on the grounds of the 1885 Historic Courthouse in Center to reaffirm our allegiance to the United States of America and pay tribute to the heritage of American freedoms. This program will take place on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.