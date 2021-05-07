STAFF SERGEANT E. C. “COY” CAMPBELL

E. C. “Coy” Campbell was born April 27, 1913, in the far east Texas town of Center that serves as the

county seat of Shelby. His parents Annie Fleming and Francis Marion “Frank” Campbell were married in

Shelby County June 30, 1909. They had two other sons Curtis (1910) and James (1915) before Annie’s

untimely death in 1918 at the age of 21. She was buried in the Strong Cemetery, Shelby County. Two

years later his father Frank married Miss Lizzie May Huckaby in Norphlet, Union County, Arkansas where

the family was now living and they had eleven more children. During Frank’s lifetime he was a farmer,

rancher, merchant and served ten years as Shelby County Clerk.

The 1940 census showed E. C. was now living in a boarding house in Shreveport, Louisiana where he was

employed as a truck driver.(1) At age 27 he complied with the 1940 Selective Service Act by registering

for the military draft on October 16, 1940 at Selective Service Board # 2, Shreveport. His Registration

Card D.S.S. Form 1 noted the following; Residence, 1626 Cedar Street, Shreveport; Mr. Frank Marion

Campbell was listed as the person who will always know your address, c/o Campbell’s Grocery, Center,

Texas; Employed by the Independent Ice Company, Shreveport; five foot, 7 and one half inches tall, 165

pounds with blue eyes, blond hair and a light complexion.(2)

On March 10, 1942, E. C. was inducted into the US Army at Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Following basic

training he was assigned to the First Battalion, 194th Glider Infantry, 17th Airborne Division (Golden

Talons). The 194th had been activated April 15, 1943 at Camp Mackall, North Carolina and was training

for combat in the European Theater. They were stationed at the Tennessee Maneuver Area on February

7, 1944 and two weeks later sent to Camp Forrest, Tennessee.(3)

On June 20, 1944, Staff Sergeant E. C. Campbell died from a training accident that caused massive

injuries to the head. He was pronounced dead at the Belmont Field Hospital, Coffee County,

Tennessee.(4) His remains were returned to Shelby County where he was buried in the Sandhill

Cemetery. Funeral information could not be found. Day is done, God is nigh.