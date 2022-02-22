Operation Desert Storm Observance

On January 16, 1991, President George H. W. Bush announced the start of what would be called Operation Desert Storm—a military operation of coalition forces from 34 nations to expel occupying Iraqi forces from Kuwait, which Iraq had invaded and annexed months earlier. When the war ended on February 28th, 1991, 148 Americans had died in battle.

To remember the service and sacrifice of those Americans who participated in this war, Shelby County Memorial Veterans for Foreign Wars Post 8904 and the Auxiliary will conduct a wreath laying at the Veterans Memorial on the grounds of the 1885 Historic Courthouse in Center. The program will be held Monday, February 28, 2022 at 10:00 am. As always, the public is encouraged to attend and help honor Desert Storm Veterans. Questions contact Post Quartermaster Larry Hume at 936-332-0349 or chiefhume95@gmail.com.