News From Paxton Methodist Church

Grace and peace from our friend and brother Jesus. The biggest news in our little of community of believers is that we haven’t had Sunday School or in-person worship for two weeks. A few of our members came down with Covid-19, so we closed for two weeks. Hopefully we can safely begin again to worship together, although maintaining social distance . I am happy that all our members took this deadly virus seriously and got vaccinated. Their Covid symptoms were mild, and we hope they have a complete recovery.

In our scripture lesson the emphasis in early Christian c ommunities was coming together to support each other and to hear the wonderful stories about Jesus. Part of that unity was sharing a meal—communion. It was not only a time of remembrance, but also a form of bonding with each other, with Jesus and with all the saints who came before.

Our thoughts today are with those along the coast that are dealing with Ida. It is hurricane season, but that doesn’t make the situation any easier. As Americans, we also mourn with those families who lost loved ones serving in the military and trying to help others out of Afghanistan. As patriotic Americans we should be thankful that our democracy allows us freedom to worship or not worship, protecting us from those whose religious views are different from our own. We see the tragic circumstances in Afghanistan and elsewhere, when strict fundamentalists try to bend a whole society to their ideology.

We had our regular group at Sunday School, now that Carolyn is once again back with her sister in Pennsylvania. I read the lesson, but unfortunately it was the lesson for two weeks ago! The last few lessons in this quarter focus on Job. The author spoke about the Wesleyan Quadrilateral that we Methodists use in understanding our faith. The four parts to our belief are scripture, tradition, reason, and experience. All of these work to help us develop a vibrant living faith. What Job learned (and we also must learn) is that there are things we will simply never understand. We may not like it but as Job discovered there really isn’t anything we can do. We humans have limitations, after all.

Gene reported that the insurance inspector said some limbs, growing over the roof, needed to be cut back. He added that it would be good to get two fire extinguishers for the church. Gene took care of both of these concerns. Our church is lucky to have Gene, who takes care of problems that arise.

During August we have collected children’s underwear and socks for Community Christian Services. I think all the schools are back in session, although some nearby are temporarily closed until after Labor Day, due to Covid. Next month we will go back to collecting food—we start out September by collecting everyone’s favorite, macaroni and cheese. Our Church Conference is going to be November 20th at 2:00 PM, in person at the church.

I focused on the Old Testament lesson from Proverbs 9:1-6 for my sermon. Lady Wisdom prepares a feast at her home and sends invitations far and wide. She calls upon us to abandon our simplistic ways and walk in the way of understanding. Lyndon Johnson once said that the more complicated the problem, the simpler an answer the American people want. To always look for the easy way is folly.