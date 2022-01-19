Vietnam Peace Accord of 1973 Observance

The Paris Peace Accord ending the Vietnam War was signed on January 27, 1973, and was followed by the withdrawal of the remaining American troops. The terms of the accord called for a complete ceasefire in South Vietnam, allowed North Vietnamese forces to retain the territory they had captured, release of US prisoners of war, and called for both sides to find a political solution to the conflict.

On March 29, 1973 the last US military unit left Vietnam. More than 58,000 Americans gave their lives in the Vietnam War and there are still 1,584 missing in action.

In observance of the 49th Anniversary of the Peace Accord, Shelby County Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8904 and the Auxiliary will host a Memorial Observance for those who served in the Vietnam War. A wreath laying will take place at 9:00 a.m., Thursday, January 27th, 2021 at the Veterans Memorial on the grounds of the 1885 Historic Shelby County Courthouse.

The twelve Shelby County Veterans who were killed in action during the Vietnam War will be remembered. As always, the public is cordially invited. Questions call Post Quartermaster Larry Hume at 936-332-0349.