Timpson Area Chamber of Commerce

Please join our Timpson community celebrating Christmas with a day of parade, breakfast with Santa & be sure to see the Grinch! Bremond Street will be blocked off for booths to shop and enjoy immediately after the parade.

Activity of events:

December 11th 2021 in Timpson Texas

8:00AM~9:AM Breakfast with Santa in the Frontier Café

9:30AM Parade line up (Starting at the Timpson School)

10 AM Parade

Pictures with Santa, mingling shopping and listening to Christmas Music and Christmas Carols

We welcome all to join in the parade and all of our Christmas activities.

*To participate in Breakfast with Santa just bring your little ones to Frontier Café and enjoy pancakes with Santa and visit The Grinch at the Coral Cactus. (Donations only)

*Come on and join us in the Parade by showing up by 9:30AM at the school and of course watch the parade from anywhere in the Parade route that will come from the school to our Downtown Plaza.

*Pictures with Santa & The Grinch after Parade. Feel free to bring your own camera or way to capture these moments.

*If you would like to set up a booth and sell or show wares call The Coral Cactus at 936-254-9544 for arrangements or just show up and mingle with the crowd. This will be a great place to find those Christmas specialty gifts.