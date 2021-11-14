"Taste of the Holidays" Tickets Now on Sale

Tickets are now on Sale for the Annual Taste of the Holidays, Sponsored by Shelby Savings Bank. The Taste of the Holidays will be Thursday, December 2nd from 4:30-7:30 at the Windham Civic Center. Tickets are $15.00 per person. Children 5 and under are free. They may be purchased at the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce office located in the old jail next to the historic courthouse.

Come sample cuisine and wine from local restaurants and caterers and enjoy a fun festive evening. The Center High School Theater department and a Center High School jazz ensemble will be providing entertainment.

Thank you to our Sponsors: Presenting Sponsor, Shelby Savings Bank; Gold Sponsors, Sabine State Bank and Specter, Inc.

For more information please contact the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce at 936-598-3682 or email info@shelbycountychamber.com.