Shelby County Winter Pastures Program

When:September 14, 2021, 6 P.M.

Where: the Extension Office (Old Elementary School Library Building on Nacogoches St.)

Admission: $20 if you RSVP at the Extension office by September 7th,

$30 at the Door

A barbeque sandwich meal will be provided.

For More Information Contact:

Lane Dunn, CEA-Ag/NR

266 Nacogdoches St.

Center, TX 75935

936-598-7744