Shelby County Republican Voting Information

NOTICE OF PRIMARY GENERAL ELECTION, REPUBLICAN PARTY

(A VISO DE ELECCION PRIMARIA GENERAL, PARTIDO REPUBLICAN)

To the registered voters of the County of Shelby, Texas:

(a los votantes registrados del Condado de Shelby, Texas:

Notice is hereby given that the polling places listed below will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., March 1, 2022, for voting in the general primary election for the Republican Party to nominate Members of Congress, Members of the Legislature, and state, district, county, and precinct officers.

(Notifiquese, por las presente, que las casillas electorales sitados abajo se abriran desde las 7:00 a.m hasta las 7:00 p.m. el 1st Marzo de 2022 para poder votar en una eleccion primaria general del partido Republican para nombar los electrores miembros del Congreso, miembros de la Lelistatura, y oficiales del estado, districto, condado y del precinct.)

LOCATION(S) OF POLLING PLACES

(DIRECCION(ES) DE LAS CASILLAS ELECTORALES)

PRECINCT NUMBER/VOTING LOCATION

(PRECINTO NÚMERO/UBICACIÓN DE VOTACIÓN)

1 N First United Methodist Church 4 Lydia Baptist Church Fellowship Hall

211 N. Porter Street 14998 FM 139

Center, Texas 75935 Shelbyville, Texas 75973

1 SO Church of Christ 5 First United Methodist Church

110 Hurst Street Fellowship Hall

Center, Texas 75935 175 Faulkville Road

Joaquin, Texas 75954

1 SE Panola College 6 Dreka Pentecostal Church

3600 Loop 500 Fellowship Hall

Center, Texas 75935 1193 FM 2427

Shelbyville, Texas 75973

1 SW Center Community House 7 First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall

423 San Augustine Street 5030 SH 87 South

Center, Texas 75935 Shelbyville, Texas 75973

1 W JOI Ranch 8 First Methodist Church-Schiede Hall

5198 FM 2026 256 N. George Bowers Drive

Center, Texas 75935 Tenaha, Texas 75974

2 Excelsior School 9N American State Bank Annex

11280 St. Hwy 7 W. 830 N. 1st. Street West

Center, Texas 75935 Timpson, Texas 75975

3 Campti Pentecostal Church 9S Timpson School Gym Foyer

6153 FM 414 836 Bear Dr.

Center, Texas 75935 Timpson, Texas 75975

Early voting by personal appearance will be conducted each weekday at:

(La votacion adelantada en persona se ilevara a cabo de lunes a vienes en:)

Center Community House, 425 San Augustine St., CENTER, TEXAS 75935

(Center Community House, 425 San Augustine St., CENTRO, TEXAS 75935)

between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. beginning on February 14, 2022 and ending February 25, 2022.

(Entre las 8:00 de la manana y las 5:00 de la tarde empezando el Febrero 14, 2022 y terminando el Febrero 25, 2022.)

APPLICATION FOR BALLOT BY MAIL SHALL BE MAILED TO:

(Las solicitudes para boletas que se votaran adelantada por correo deberan enviarse a:)

Jennifer Fountain – SHELBY COUNTY CLERK

Name of Early Voting Clerk

(Nombre del Secretario de la Votacion Adelantada)

P.O. BOX 1987

Address (Direccion)

CENTER, TEXAS 75935

City (Ciudad) Zip Code (Zona Postal)

Application for ballots by mail must be received no later than the close of business on February 18, 2022.

(Las solicitudes para boletas que se votaran adelantada por correo deberan recibirse para el fin de las horas de negocio el Febrero 18, 2022.)

ISSUED THIS THE 7TH DAY OF FEBRUARY, 2022.

(Emitada este dia 7th Febrero, 2022.)

LEIGH PORTERFIELD

REPUBLICAN CHAIR

SHELBY COUNTY, TEXAS