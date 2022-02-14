Home

Shelby County Primary Elections: Early Voting Information

For the Shelby County Primary Elections to be held on March 1, 2022, additional early voting will be held as follows:

(Para las Elecciones Primarias del Condado de Shelby que se celebrarán el 1ST  de marzo de 2022, se llevará a cabo una votación anticipada adicional de la siguiente manera::)

Location   Date Hours

(Sitio)   (Fecha) (Horas)
 

Center Community House Saturday, February 19th, 2022, 10:00 AM –2:00 PM

425 San Augustine St., Center, Texas

Center Community House   Sunday, February 20th, 2022, 12:00 Noon–4:00 PM

425 San Augustine St, Center, Texas

 

Issued this 8th day of February, 2022.

Emitido este dia 8h febrero, 2022.

 

