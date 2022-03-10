Home
Shelby County Outreach Ministries: Senior Nutrition Fundraiser

Thu, 03/10/2022 - 8:18am Ourtown1
Josh Crawford

 

Shelby County Outreach Ministries and its Senior Programs will be selling BBQ pulled pork lunches on Friday, March 25th, 2022.  Each lunch will be $10 and will include a sandwich, chips, a cookie, and water.  All proceeds will go towards our Senior programs.  You can pick up your lunch at the Senior Nutrition Site on March 25th between the hours of 11:30 – 1:00.  We will deliver the lunches for orders of 5 or more.  To order a lunch, please call the Senior Nutrition Site at 936-598-7768.  Thank you for your support.  

