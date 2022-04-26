Shelby County Outreach Ministries: ATV Raffle

Shelby County Outreach Ministries has begun selling Raffle Tickets for a 2022 Kawasaki Mule. Tickets are $20 each or 6 tickets for $100. Tickets are available for purchase at any Shelby County Outreach Ministries location or at Shelby Savings Bank and Farmers State Bank. You can also get a look at the ATV in person at both banks. The drawing will be held on the last day of the 2022 Poultry Festival. For more information, please call us at 936-598-4990.