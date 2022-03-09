Shelby County Livestock Show Results

The 17th Annual Shelby County 4-H & FFA Livestock Show was held March 3, 2022 at the Sheriff’s Posse Rodeo Arena with over 100 exhibitors. Weigh-in of market animals started at 7:30 a.m. and the show began at 10:00 a.m. with rabbits judged by Mr. Frank Farrow. Joe Rathman, judged the lambs, goats, swine, and cattle. Both judges were very informative and interactive with the youth and animals. The Buyers Appreciation dinner and Livestock Auction was held the following Saturday on March 5th at the John Dean Windham Civic Center.

The livestock auction premium money totaled just over $98,679 for local 4-H and FFA members according to Lane Dunn, Show Chairman. We would like to say a special thank you to all contributors and bidders for making this year’s auction our most successful ever.

The following are the results of the show and auction:

Champions Row Represented By:

Kayson Pledger of Timpson FFA showed the Grand Champion Steer. Following the show, Kayson’s steer sold at the livestock auction for $7,500 with Austin State Bank purchasing the 1,495-pound steer.

Reserve Champion Steer honor went to Cassie Nutt of Shelby Co. 4-H. Cassie’s steer was purchased by the High Roller Group for $7,400.

The Grand Champion Market Swine was shown by Trevor Hightower of Center FFA with Hawkeye Hunting Club purchasing the champion hog for $4,500.

Wyomie Meyers of Center FFA showed the Reserve Champion Market Swine. The hog was sold to Shelby Savings Bank and General Shelters for $2,500.

In the Market Goat division, Ashlynn McNutt of Timpson FFA showed the Grand Champion. Ashlynn’s goat was purchased for $2,000 by J.C. Lewis Construction.

The Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat was shown by Avery Metcalf of Timpson FFA. Avery’s goat was purchased for $1,999 by Farmers State Bank.

Jacie Lee of Center FFA showed the Grand Champion Market Lamb in Thursday’s Show. Hawkeye Hunting Club purchased Jacie’s lamb for $3,500.

Reserve Champion honors in the Market Lamb division went to Clayton Hinton of Shelbyville FFA. Tyson was the winning bidder for $3,499.

The Grand Champion Market Rabbit was shown by Marijane Bartlett of Center FFA. Marijane will receive premium money in the amount of $400. Kate Ford of Center FFA showed the Reserve Grand Champion pen of market rabbits. She will receive $350 in premium money.

Public Speaking was a new contest at the Shelby County Livestock Show this year. Winning the Junior Division of the Public Speaking Contest was Carter Greer of Shelby Co. 4-H with a speech in the Animal Science category titled, When She’s Hot, She’s Hot.

The Intermediate Division of the Public Speaking Contest was won by Megan Gutermuth of Timpson FFA with a speech in the Animal Science category titled, Shelby County: The Broiler Capital of Texas.

Gage Welton of Joaquin FFA won the Senior Division with their speech in the Natural Resources category titled, A Pandemic Effect.

Other placings in Thursday's Show were as follows:

Rabbit Show Results:

Grand Champion & Reserve Champion Breeding Rabbits - Doe:

Kate Ford (Center FFA) - Grand Champion

Lily Haley (Shelbyville FFA) - Reserve Grand Champion

Grand Champion & Reserve Champion Breeding Rabbits - Buck:

Malachi McArthur (Shelbyville FFA) - Grand Champion

Carolina Warr (Shelbyville FFA) - Reserve Grand Champion

Grand Champion & Reserve Champion Angora Breeding Rabbits - Doe:

Trinity Spencer (Timpson FFA) - Grand Champion

Trinity Spencer (Timpson FFA) – Reserve Grand Champion

Angora Breeding Rabbits – Doe:

Trinity Spencer (Timpson FFA) - First

Trinity Spencer (Timpson FFA) – Second

Markus Harber, Jr. (Timpson FFA) – Third

Gabriel Harber (Timpson FFA) – Fourth

Grand Champion & Reserve Champion Chinchilla Breeding Rabbits - Doe:

Lily Haley (Shelbyville FFA) - Grand Champion

Taylor Jones (Shelbyville FFA) – Reserve Grand Champion

Chinchilla Breeding Rabbits - Doe:

Lily Haley (Shelbyville FFA) - First

Taylor Jones (Shelbyville FFA) – Second

Grand Champion & Reserve Champion Mini-Lop Rabbits - Doe:

Lanie Bass (Shelbyville FFA) - Grand Champion

Mackenzie Lyons (Shelbyville FFA) - Reserve Grand Champion

Mini-Lop Rabbits - Doe:

Lanie Bass (Shelbyville FFA) - First

Mackenzie Lyons (Shelbyville FFA) - Second

Azul Figueroa (Center FFA) – Third

Kaylin Miller (Shelbyville FFA) - Fourth

Grand Champion & Reserve Champion Mini Rex Breeding Rabbits - Doe:

Emmalee McKinney (Center FFA) - Grand Champion

Adly Messer (Shelby Co. 4-H) – Reserve Grand Champion

Mini Rex Breeding Rabbits - Doe:

Emmalee McKinney (Center FFA) - Grand Champion

Adly Messer (Shelby Co. 4-H) – Reserve Grand Champion

Chloe Musico (Shelbyville FFA) – Third

Grand Champion & Reserve Champion Standard Rex Breeding Rabbits - Doe:

Carsey Lovell (Shelbyville FFA) - Grand Champion

Kylie Snell (Shelbyville FFA) - Reserve Grand Champion

Standard Rex Breeding Rabbits - Doe:

Carsey Lovell (Shelbyville FFA) - First

Kylie Snell (Shelbyville FFA) - Second

Gracie Leach (Shelbyville FFA) – Third

Liela Klein (Shelbyville FFA) – Fourth

Grand Champion & Reserve Champion AOB Breeding Rabbits - Doe:

Kate Ford (Center FFA) - Grand Champion

Emmalee Richardson (Timpson FFA) - Reserve Grand Champion

AOB Breeding Rabbits - Doe:

Kate Ford (Center FFA) - First

Emmalee Richardson (Timpson FFA) - Second

Emmalee Richardson (Timpson FFA) – Third

Ella Eaves (Shelby Co. 4-H) – Fourth

Liela Klein (Shelbyville FFA) – Fifth

Makenzi Lyons (Shelbyville FFA) – Sixth

Grand Champion & Reserve Champion Chinchilla Breeding Rabbits - Buck:

Carolina Warr (Shelbyville FFA) - Grand Champion

Allie Jones (Shelbyville FFA) - Reserve Grand Champion

Chinchilla Breeding Rabbits - Buck:

Carolina Warr (Shelbyville FFA) - First

Allie Jones (Shelbyville FFA) - Second

Jayleigh Jones (Shelbyville FFA) – Third

Kelsey Kreyer (Shelbyville FFA)- Fourth

Brittany Bartee (Shelbyville FFA) – Fifth

Bailee Bohannon (Shelbyville FFA) – Sixth

Grand Champion & Reserve Champion Mini Rex Breeding Rabbits - Buck:

Khloe Johnson (Shelbyville FFA) - Grand Champion

Adly Messer (Shelby Co. 4-H) - Reserve Grand Champion

Mini Rex Breeding Rabbits - Buck:

Khloe Johnson (Shelbyville FFA) - First

Adly Messer (Shelby Co. 4-H) - Second

Dixie Spence (Timpson FFA) – Third

Abby Messer (Shelby Co. 4-H) – Fourth

Bobby Hendricks (Shelbyville FFA) – Fifth

Grand Champion & Reserve Champion Standard Rex Breeding Rabbits - Buck:

Emma Kaluza (Timpson FFA) - Grand Champion

Standard Rex Breeding Rabbits - Buck:

Emma Kaluza (Timpson FFA) – First

Grand Champion & Reserve Champion Mini AOB Breeding Rabbits - Buck:

Malachi McArthur (Shelbyville FFA) - Grand Champion

Ashley Wainright (Shelbyville FFA) – Reserve Grand Champion

Mini AOB Breeding Rabbits - Buck:

Malachi McArthur (Shelbyville FFA) - First

Ashley Wainright (Shelbyville FFA) – Second

Grand Champion & Reserve Champion AOB Breeding Rabbits - Buck:

Bailey Shadix (Timpson FFA) - Grand Champion

Ashley Wainright (Shelbyville FFA) - Reserve Grand Champion

AOB Breeding Rabbits - Buck:

Bailey Shadix (Timpson FFA) - First

Ashley Wainright (Shelbyville FFA) - Second

Liela Klein (Shelbyville FFA) – Third

Keelie McDonald (Timpson FFA) – Fourth

Layci Sample (Timpson FFA) – Fifth

McKayla Huss (Timpson FFA) – Sixth

Market Rabbits:

Marijane Bartlett (Center FFA) - Grand Champion Rabbit

Kate Ford (Center FFA) - Reserve Grand Champion Rabbit

Lamb Show Results:

Lamb Showmanship Results:

Farm Bureau presented Dixie Spence of Timpson FFA with the Champion Senior Lamb Showmanship buckle. Landree Jousan of Shelby Co. 4-H received the Champion Junior Lamb Showmanship buckle from Shelby Co. 4-H.

Highest Placing Senior Scholarship Market Lamb – Clayton Hinton (Shelbyville FFA) was awarded this $500 scholarship

Grand Champion & Reserve Champion Breeding Sheep - Ewe:

Landree Jousan (Shelby Co. 4-H) - Grand Champion

Breeding Sheep - Ewe:

Landree Jousan (Shelby Co. 4-H) – First

Grand Champion & Reserve Champion Market Lambs:

Jacie Lee (Center FFA) - Grand Champion

Clayton Hinton (Shelbyville FFA) - Reserve Grand Champion

Market Lambs Class 1:

Kenzie Walton (Timpson FFA) - First

Nathan Searcy (Timpson FFA) - Second

Dixie Spence (Timpson FFA) - Third

Market Lambs Class 2:

Landree Jousan (Shelby Co. 4-H) – First

Catherine Searcy (Timpson FFA) - Second

Market Lambs Class 3:

Jacie Lee (Center FFA) – First

Adly Messer (Shelby Co. 4-H) – Second

Abby Messer (Shelby Co. 4-H) – Third

Market Lambs Class 4:

Clayton Hinton (Shelbyville FFA) – First

John Weir (Shelby Co. 4-H) – Second

Market Lambs Class 5:

Lance Holloway (Center FFA) – First

Market Lambs Grand Champion, Reserve Grand Champion and Sale Order:

Jacie Lee, Center FFA - Grand Champion purchased by Hawkeye Hunting Club for $3,500 Clayton Hinton, Shelbyville FFA - Reserve Grand Champion purchased by Tyson for $3,499 Landree Jousan, Shelby Co. 4-H – purchased by Mackey Cattle Co. for $2,900 Catherine Searcy, Timpson FFA – purchased by Cobb Hatchery for $2,900 Adly Messer, Shelby Co. 4-H – R&D Distributing, Ace Hardware of East Texas, East Texas Poultry Supply, Center Tire, Toledo Automotive, Few Read Mix, L&R Cattle and Chance Shoop Financial for $2,000 Lance Holloway, Center FFA – purchased by Despino Tire for $3,498 Abby Messer, Shelby Co. 4-H – purchased by Ross Lumber, Tim & Debby Amos, 5M Gas, LLC, Bancorp South, Timpson/Joaquin Quick Stop, Timpson Tamco, T-5 Construction, E5 Oilfield Services, Don & Marcie Shoemaker, James & Robin Conway, James Ramsey Construction Inc., Factory Direct Portable Buildings, Kowgirls Kitchen, McDonald & Sons, Hudman Floral & Gifts, Nix Forrest Industries, Inc., Bulldog Tire, Hudson Auto Parts, Rancho Grande, Beans & Ice, Johnson’s Wang Dang Do, Home Town Tire & Auto, Derek & Jenny Nichols, Louisa Reddic for $2,500 John Weir, Shelby Co. 4-H – purchased by Farm Bureau for $3,000

Goat Show Results:

Goat Showmanship Results:

In the Goat division, Kayla White of Shelbyville FFA was named Champion Senior Showman and was presented a buckle by Timpson FFA. Ashlynn McNutt of Timpson FFA was named Champion Junior Showman and her buckle was presented by Farm Bureau.

Grand Champion & Reserve Champion Breeding Goat – Buck:

Kayla White (Shelbyville FFA) - Grand Champion

Breeding Goats - Buck:

Kayla White (Shelbyville FFA) - First

Grand Champion & Reserve Champion Market Goats:

Ashlynn McNutt (Timpson FFA) - Grand Champion

Avery Metcalf (Timpson FFA) - Reserve Grand Champion

Market Goats Class 1:

Alyssa Cummings (Joaquin FFA) – First

Bryana Stevens (Center FFA) – Second

Caitlynn White (Shelbyville FFA) - Third

Market Goats Class 2:

Avery Metcalf (Timpson FFA) – First

Keelie McDonald (Timpson FFA) – Second

McKennon Cummings (Joaquin FFA) – Third

Kayla White (Shelbyville FFA) – Fourth

Chloe McArthur (Shelbyville FFA) – Fifth

Market Goats Class 3:

Kaylin Miller (Shelbyville FFA) – First

Bailen McDonald (Timpson FFA) – Second

Ashley Blanco (Shelby Co. 4-H) – Third

Brittany Bartee (Shelbyville FFA) – Fourth

Brylee Tipton (Timpson FFA) – Fifth

Hunter Bartee (Shelbyville FFA) - Sixth

Market Goats Class 4:

Grayson Hightower (Shelby Co. 4-H) – First

Elijah Sanford (Center FFA) – Second

Peyton Bilyeu (Timpson FFA) – Third

Wyatt Foster (Shelby Co. 4-H) – Fourth

Malachi McArthur (Shelbyville FFA) - Fifth

Market Goats - Grand Champion & Reserve Grand Champion Sale Order:

Ashlynn McNutt, Timpson FFA - Grand Champion purchased by J.C. Lewis Construction for $2,000 Avery Metcalf, Timpson FFA - Reserve Grand Champion purchased by Farmers State Bank for $1,999 Grayson Hightower, Shelby Co. 4-H – purchased by First Financial Bank, Joe Bill & Connie Mettauer, East Texas Asphalt, Cockrell Farms, JBI Insurance, Mettauer Law Firm for $1,998 Kaylin Miller, Shelbyville FFA – purchased by Sabine State Bank, Aethon Energy, Smith Sawmill Services for $1,998 Elijah Sanford, Center FFA – purchased by Farmers State Bank for $1,998 Peyton Bilyeu, Timpson FFA – purchased by Ross Lumber, Tim & Debby Amos, 5M Gas, LLC, Bancorp South, Timpson/Joaquin Quick Stop, Timpson Tamco, T-5 Construction, E5 Oilfield Services, Don & Marcie Shoemaker, James & Robin Conway, James Ramsey Construction Inc., Factory Direct Portable Buildings, Kowgirls Kitchen, McDonald & Sons, Hudman Floral & Gifts, Nix Forrest Industries, Inc., Bulldog Tire, Hudson Auto Parts, Rancho Grande, Beans & Ice, Johnson’s Wang Dang Do, Home Town Tire & Auto, Derek & Jenny Nichols, Louisa Reddic for $1,998 Naomie Meyers, Center FFA – purchased by Sabine State Bank, Aethon Energy, Smith Sawmill Services for $1,998 Wyatt Foster, Shelby Co. 4-H – purchased by Hawkeye Hunting Club for $1,998

Swine Show Results:

Swine Showmanship Results:

Logan Meyer of Shelbyville FFA was named Champion Senior Swine Showman. The trophy buckle was presented by Shelby County Farm Bureau. Center FFA presented the Junior Champion Swine Showman buckle to Irelynn Clouse of Joaquin FFA.

Highest Placing Senior Scholarship Market Swine – Alexis Clouse (Joaquin FFA) was awarded this $500 scholarship

Grand Champion & Reserve Champion Breeding Swine - Gilt

Tucker Meyer (Shelbyville FFA) - Grand Champion

Lily Haley (Shelbyville FFA) - Reserve Grand Champion

Breeding Swine - Gilt

Tucker Meyer (Shelbyville FFA) - First

Lily Haley (Shelbyville FFA) - Second

Logan Meyer (Shelbyville FFA) – Third

Grand Champion & Reserve Champion Market Swine

Trevor Hightower (Center FFA) - Grand Champion

Wyomie Meyers (Center FFA) - Reserve Grand Champion

Market Swine Class 1:

Michael Matthews (Shelbyville FFA) – First

Kenley Moore (Timpson FFA) – Second

River Williford (Shelbyville FFA) – Third

Market Swine Class 2:

Wyomie Meyers (Center FFA) - First

Lily Haley (Shelbyville FFA) - Second

Kaylee Oliver (Joaquin FFA) - Third

Market Swine Class 3:

Trevor Hightower (Center FFA) – First

Alexis Clouse (Joaquin FFA) – Second

Caleb Sanford (Center FFA) – Third

Alaina Haley (Shelbyville FFA) - Fourth

Market Swine Class 4:

Stormie Meyers (Center FFA) – First

Kiptyn Phelps (Center FFA) – Second

Baylin Phelps (Center FFA) – Third

Market Swine Class 5:

Slade Kirby (Center FFA) – First

Irelynn Clouse (Joaquin FFA) – Second

Tucker Meyer (Shelbyville FFA) – Third

Mason Hughes (Joaquin FFA) – Fourth

Logan Meyer (Shelbyville FFA) - Fifth

Market Swine Sale Order:

Trevor Hightower, Center FFA - Grand Champion purchased by Hawkeye Hunting Club for $4,500 Wyomie Meyers, Center FFA - Reserve Grand Champion purchased by Shelby Savings Bank and General Shelters for $2,500 Slade Kirby, Center FFA - purchased by Borders Poultry for $2,499 Alexis Clouse, Joaquin FFA - purchased by Deep East Texas Electric Co-op for $2,499 Irelynn Clouse, Joaquin FFA - purchased by McAdams Propane for $2,250 Stormie Meyers, Center FFA - purchased by Worsham’s Grocery, John Paul & Dixie Lawson, Action Credit, Dr. Dixon Golden, Payne’s Community News, Ihlo Sales, Jack’s Saw Shop, Dairy Queen, State Farm-Chris Mayfield, Judge Allison Harbison, Steel Building Supply, Bounds Insurance, Hardy’s Machine Shop, Citizen’s Bank for $2,499 Michael Matthews, Shelbyville FFA – purchased by Shelby Savings Bank and General Shelters for $2,499 Caleb Sanford, Center FFA – purchased by Shelby Savings Bank, General Shelters, Campbells Portable Buildings, Center Glass, Elite Hair Design for $2,499

Beef Show Results are as follows:

Beef Showmanship Results:

In the Beef division, Hannah Wages of Center FFA was presented with the Senior Beef Showmanship buckle by Joaquin FFA. Shelbyville FFA presented Conner Nutt of Shelby Co. 4-H with the Junior Beef Showmanship buckle.

The Highest Placing Champion County Bred Heifer:

Was shown by Carter Greer of Shelby Co. 4-H. Carter will receive $750 from Link Charolais & Dr. Derek Grant. The 2nd place County Bred Heifer was shown by Hannah Wages of Center FFA. Hannah will receive $250 from Link Charolais & Dr. Derek Grant.

Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion Heifers of Show:

Sydney Shout (Timpson FFA) - Grand Champion

Hadlie Pohorelsky (Shelby Co. 4-H) - Reserve Grand Champion

Division Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion American/American Cross Heifer

Samantha Wainright (Shelbyville FFA) - Grand Champion Division

Ally Kimbro (Shelby Co. 4-H) - Reserve Grand Champion Division

American/American Cross: Class 1

Mayson Harbison (Shelby Co. 4-H) - First

Cale Cornelius (Timpson FFA) - Second

American/American Cross: Class 2

Samantha Wainright (Shelbyville FFA) - First

American/American Cross: Class 3

Mayson Harbison (Shelby Co. 4-H) - First

Ally Kimbro (Shelby Co. 4-H) - Second

American/American Cross: Class 4

Ally Kimbro (Shelby Co. 4-H) – First

Liela Klein (Shelbyville FFA) – Second

Baylor Kimbro (Shelby Co. 4-H) – Third

Malachi McArthur (Shelbyville FFA) - Fourth

American/American Cross Heifer: Class 5

Baylor Kimbro (Shelby Co. 4-H) – First

Ally Kimbro (Shelby Co. 4-H) - Second

American/American Cross Heifer: Class 6

Cale Cornelius (Timpson FFA) – First

Landree Jousan (Shelby Co. 4-H) – Second

Samantha Wainright (Shelbyville FFA) – Third

Kain Mathews (Shelbyville FFA) - Fourth

American/American Cross Heifer: Class 7

Ashley Wainright (Shelbyville FFA) – First

Division Grand Champion and Reserve Champion English and English Cross Heifers:

Sydney Shout (Timpson FFA) - Grand Champion Division

Wesley Wages (Center FFA) - Reserve Grand Champion Division

English and English Cross Heifer: Class 1

Sydney Shout (Timpson FFA) – First

Wesley Wages (Center FFA) – Second

Hannah Wages (Center FFA) - Third

Division Grand Champion and Reserve Champion Exotic and Exotic Cross Heifers:

Hadlie Pohorelsky (Shelby Co. 4-H) - Division Grand Champion

Carter Greer (Shelby Co. 4-H) - Reserve Grand Champion

Exotic and Exotic Cross Heifers: Class 1

Carter Greer (Shelby Co. 4-H) – First

Camille Greer (Shelby Co. 4-H) – Second

Miladie Pohorelsky (Shelby Co. 4-H) – Third

Landree Jousan (Shelby Co. 4-H) - Fourth

Exotic and Exotic Cross Heifers: Class 2

Hadlie Pohorelsky (Shelby Co. 4-H) – First

Ashley Wainright (Shelbyville FFA) - Second

Bull Show Results:

Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion Bull of Show:

Wesley Wages (Center FFA) – Grand Champion

Breeding Bull:

Wesley Wages (Center FFA) – First

Market Steer Results:

Larry Hagler Memorial Scholarship Highest Placing Senior Market Steer:

Wesley Wages was awarded this $500 scholarship

The Highest Placing Champion County Bred Steer:

Was shown by Cassie Nutt. Cassie will receive $1,000 from Farmers State Bank. The 2nd place County Bred Steer was shown by Kayden Nutt. Kayden will receive $250 presented by Livestock Nutrition Center. The 3rd place County Bred Steer was shown by Conner Nutt. Conner will receive $150 presented by Shelby County Farm Bureau

Highest Gaining Steer Award:

Went to Kayson Pledger. Kayson will receive $150 presented by Livestock Nutrition Center

Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion Market Steers:

Kayson Pledger (Timpson FFA) - Grand Champion

Cassie Nutt (Shelby Co. 4-H) - Reserve Grand Champion

Steer Grand Champion, Reserve Grand Champion and Sale Order:

Kayson Pledger, Timpson FFA - Grand Champion purchased by Austin State Bank purchased for $7,500 Cassie Nutt, Shelby Co. 4-H - Reserve Grand Champion purchased by High Roller Group for $7,400 Sydney Shout, Timpson FFA – purchased by High Roller Group for $4,000 Kayden Nutt, Shelby Co. 4-H – purchased by Shelby Savings Bank and General Shelters for $3,500 Alana Fuller, Shelbyville FFA – purchased by JML Management for $3,500 Hannah Wages, Center FFA – purchased by Hawkeye Hunting Club for $3,500 Conner Nutt, Shelby Co. 4-H – purchased by Fish & Still Equipment, Shelby Veterinary Associates, Raymond Construction, Ryan & Amy Bagley for $3,500 Wesley Wages, Center FFA – purchased by K&L Management, ULTRA, Klein Cattle Co. for $3,500

We would also like to thank the following contributors:

J.C. Lewis Construction

Hawkeye Hunting Club

Shelby Savings Bank

Farmers State Bank

Shelby County Farm Bureau

Nacogdoches Livestock Exchange

Austin Bank

Despino Tire

McAdam's Propane

Mathews Real Estate

Borders Poultry Supply

Deep East Texas Electric Coop

Keith Oswalt Logging

General Shelters

Center Livestock Auction

American State Bank

Boles Feed

Fish & Still Equipment

Clear Fork Midstream

K&L Management

Timpson/Joaquin Quick Stop

Klein Cattle Company

ULTRA

Cobb Hatchery

Center Glass

Elite Hair Design

Heritage Land Bank

Aethon Energy

Raymond Construction

Ryan & Amy Bagley

Sabine State Bank

Aurora Concepts

Tyson-Center

Ace Hardware of East Texas

East Texas Poultry Supply

Ward Animal Hospital

Smith Sawmill Service

First Financial Bank

L&R Cattle Company

5M Gas, LLC

E5 Oilfield Services

Nix Forrest Industries, Inc.

Shelby Veterinary Associates

Joe Bill & Connie Mettauer

East Texas Asphalt

Livestock Nutrition Center

Few Ready Mix

Cockrell Farms

Lola Farms

Mettauer Law Firm

BancorpSouth

R&D Distributing

Center Tire Company

T-5 Construction

Factory Direct Portable Buildings

Chris Link (Link Charolais)

Odessa Link

Toledo Automotive Supply

JBI Insurance

Citizens Bank

Hudson Auto Parts

Chance Shoop Financial

Worsham's Grocery

John Paul & Dixie Lawson

Dairy Queen

Steel Building Supply

Dr. Dixon Golden

Action Credit

Payne's Community News

Ihlo Sales

Jack's Saw Shop

State Farm-Chris Mayfield

Judge Allison Harbison

Bounds Insurance

Hardy's Machine Shop

Ross Lumber

Tim & Debby Amos

Timpson Tamco

Don & Marcie Shoemaker

James & Robin Conway

James Ramsey Construction Inc.

McDonald and Sons

Bulldog Tire

Derek & Jenny Nichols

Louisa Reddic

Kowgirls Kitchen

Hudman Floral & Gifts

Rancho Grande

Beans & Ice

Johnson's Wang Dang Do

Hometown Tire & Auto

Tractor Supply

Mackey Cattle Co.

Leap Auctions

East Texas Livestock

The following individuals and businesses have graciously donated time, effort and materials to the success of our Livestock Show and Sale. We would like to take this time to personally thank them for their continued support of the youth of Shelby County:

John Snider

Terry Allen

Boo Klein

Robert Griffin

Steve Waters

Ed Johnson

J.J. Ford

Scott Flowers

B.J. Muschalek

Shelby County Farm Bureau Board of Directors

Congratulations to all of our exhibitors and thank you to all those who donate and volunteer to make this program a huge success!