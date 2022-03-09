Shelby County Livestock Show Results
The 17th Annual Shelby County 4-H & FFA Livestock Show was held March 3, 2022 at the Sheriff’s Posse Rodeo Arena with over 100 exhibitors. Weigh-in of market animals started at 7:30 a.m. and the show began at 10:00 a.m. with rabbits judged by Mr. Frank Farrow. Joe Rathman, judged the lambs, goats, swine, and cattle. Both judges were very informative and interactive with the youth and animals. The Buyers Appreciation dinner and Livestock Auction was held the following Saturday on March 5th at the John Dean Windham Civic Center.
The livestock auction premium money totaled just over $98,679 for local 4-H and FFA members according to Lane Dunn, Show Chairman. We would like to say a special thank you to all contributors and bidders for making this year’s auction our most successful ever.
The following are the results of the show and auction:
Champions Row Represented By:
Kayson Pledger of Timpson FFA showed the Grand Champion Steer. Following the show, Kayson’s steer sold at the livestock auction for $7,500 with Austin State Bank purchasing the 1,495-pound steer.
Reserve Champion Steer honor went to Cassie Nutt of Shelby Co. 4-H. Cassie’s steer was purchased by the High Roller Group for $7,400.
The Grand Champion Market Swine was shown by Trevor Hightower of Center FFA with Hawkeye Hunting Club purchasing the champion hog for $4,500.
Wyomie Meyers of Center FFA showed the Reserve Champion Market Swine. The hog was sold to Shelby Savings Bank and General Shelters for $2,500.
In the Market Goat division, Ashlynn McNutt of Timpson FFA showed the Grand Champion. Ashlynn’s goat was purchased for $2,000 by J.C. Lewis Construction.
The Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat was shown by Avery Metcalf of Timpson FFA. Avery’s goat was purchased for $1,999 by Farmers State Bank.
Jacie Lee of Center FFA showed the Grand Champion Market Lamb in Thursday’s Show. Hawkeye Hunting Club purchased Jacie’s lamb for $3,500.
Reserve Champion honors in the Market Lamb division went to Clayton Hinton of Shelbyville FFA. Tyson was the winning bidder for $3,499.
The Grand Champion Market Rabbit was shown by Marijane Bartlett of Center FFA. Marijane will receive premium money in the amount of $400. Kate Ford of Center FFA showed the Reserve Grand Champion pen of market rabbits. She will receive $350 in premium money.
Public Speaking was a new contest at the Shelby County Livestock Show this year. Winning the Junior Division of the Public Speaking Contest was Carter Greer of Shelby Co. 4-H with a speech in the Animal Science category titled, When She’s Hot, She’s Hot.
The Intermediate Division of the Public Speaking Contest was won by Megan Gutermuth of Timpson FFA with a speech in the Animal Science category titled, Shelby County: The Broiler Capital of Texas.
Gage Welton of Joaquin FFA won the Senior Division with their speech in the Natural Resources category titled, A Pandemic Effect.
Other placings in Thursday's Show were as follows:
Rabbit Show Results:
Grand Champion & Reserve Champion Breeding Rabbits - Doe:
Kate Ford (Center FFA) - Grand Champion
Lily Haley (Shelbyville FFA) - Reserve Grand Champion
Grand Champion & Reserve Champion Breeding Rabbits - Buck:
Malachi McArthur (Shelbyville FFA) - Grand Champion
Carolina Warr (Shelbyville FFA) - Reserve Grand Champion
Grand Champion & Reserve Champion Angora Breeding Rabbits - Doe:
Trinity Spencer (Timpson FFA) - Grand Champion
Trinity Spencer (Timpson FFA) – Reserve Grand Champion
Angora Breeding Rabbits – Doe:
Trinity Spencer (Timpson FFA) - First
Trinity Spencer (Timpson FFA) – Second
Markus Harber, Jr. (Timpson FFA) – Third
Gabriel Harber (Timpson FFA) – Fourth
Grand Champion & Reserve Champion Chinchilla Breeding Rabbits - Doe:
Lily Haley (Shelbyville FFA) - Grand Champion
Taylor Jones (Shelbyville FFA) – Reserve Grand Champion
Chinchilla Breeding Rabbits - Doe:
Lily Haley (Shelbyville FFA) - First
Taylor Jones (Shelbyville FFA) – Second
Grand Champion & Reserve Champion Mini-Lop Rabbits - Doe:
Lanie Bass (Shelbyville FFA) - Grand Champion
Mackenzie Lyons (Shelbyville FFA) - Reserve Grand Champion
Mini-Lop Rabbits - Doe:
Lanie Bass (Shelbyville FFA) - First
Mackenzie Lyons (Shelbyville FFA) - Second
Azul Figueroa (Center FFA) – Third
Kaylin Miller (Shelbyville FFA) - Fourth
Grand Champion & Reserve Champion Mini Rex Breeding Rabbits - Doe:
Emmalee McKinney (Center FFA) - Grand Champion
Adly Messer (Shelby Co. 4-H) – Reserve Grand Champion
Mini Rex Breeding Rabbits - Doe:
Emmalee McKinney (Center FFA) - Grand Champion
Adly Messer (Shelby Co. 4-H) – Reserve Grand Champion
Chloe Musico (Shelbyville FFA) – Third
Grand Champion & Reserve Champion Standard Rex Breeding Rabbits - Doe:
Carsey Lovell (Shelbyville FFA) - Grand Champion
Kylie Snell (Shelbyville FFA) - Reserve Grand Champion
Standard Rex Breeding Rabbits - Doe:
Carsey Lovell (Shelbyville FFA) - First
Kylie Snell (Shelbyville FFA) - Second
Gracie Leach (Shelbyville FFA) – Third
Liela Klein (Shelbyville FFA) – Fourth
Grand Champion & Reserve Champion AOB Breeding Rabbits - Doe:
Kate Ford (Center FFA) - Grand Champion
Emmalee Richardson (Timpson FFA) - Reserve Grand Champion
AOB Breeding Rabbits - Doe:
Kate Ford (Center FFA) - First
Emmalee Richardson (Timpson FFA) - Second
Emmalee Richardson (Timpson FFA) – Third
Ella Eaves (Shelby Co. 4-H) – Fourth
Liela Klein (Shelbyville FFA) – Fifth
Makenzi Lyons (Shelbyville FFA) – Sixth
Grand Champion & Reserve Champion Chinchilla Breeding Rabbits - Buck:
Carolina Warr (Shelbyville FFA) - Grand Champion
Allie Jones (Shelbyville FFA) - Reserve Grand Champion
Chinchilla Breeding Rabbits - Buck:
Carolina Warr (Shelbyville FFA) - First
Allie Jones (Shelbyville FFA) - Second
Jayleigh Jones (Shelbyville FFA) – Third
Kelsey Kreyer (Shelbyville FFA)- Fourth
Brittany Bartee (Shelbyville FFA) – Fifth
Bailee Bohannon (Shelbyville FFA) – Sixth
Grand Champion & Reserve Champion Mini Rex Breeding Rabbits - Buck:
Khloe Johnson (Shelbyville FFA) - Grand Champion
Adly Messer (Shelby Co. 4-H) - Reserve Grand Champion
Mini Rex Breeding Rabbits - Buck:
Khloe Johnson (Shelbyville FFA) - First
Adly Messer (Shelby Co. 4-H) - Second
Dixie Spence (Timpson FFA) – Third
Abby Messer (Shelby Co. 4-H) – Fourth
Bobby Hendricks (Shelbyville FFA) – Fifth
Grand Champion & Reserve Champion Standard Rex Breeding Rabbits - Buck:
Emma Kaluza (Timpson FFA) - Grand Champion
Standard Rex Breeding Rabbits - Buck:
Emma Kaluza (Timpson FFA) – First
Grand Champion & Reserve Champion Mini AOB Breeding Rabbits - Buck:
Malachi McArthur (Shelbyville FFA) - Grand Champion
Ashley Wainright (Shelbyville FFA) – Reserve Grand Champion
Mini AOB Breeding Rabbits - Buck:
Malachi McArthur (Shelbyville FFA) - First
Ashley Wainright (Shelbyville FFA) – Second
Grand Champion & Reserve Champion AOB Breeding Rabbits - Buck:
Bailey Shadix (Timpson FFA) - Grand Champion
Ashley Wainright (Shelbyville FFA) - Reserve Grand Champion
AOB Breeding Rabbits - Buck:
Bailey Shadix (Timpson FFA) - First
Ashley Wainright (Shelbyville FFA) - Second
Liela Klein (Shelbyville FFA) – Third
Keelie McDonald (Timpson FFA) – Fourth
Layci Sample (Timpson FFA) – Fifth
McKayla Huss (Timpson FFA) – Sixth
Market Rabbits:
Marijane Bartlett (Center FFA) - Grand Champion Rabbit
Kate Ford (Center FFA) - Reserve Grand Champion Rabbit
Lamb Show Results:
Lamb Showmanship Results:
Farm Bureau presented Dixie Spence of Timpson FFA with the Champion Senior Lamb Showmanship buckle. Landree Jousan of Shelby Co. 4-H received the Champion Junior Lamb Showmanship buckle from Shelby Co. 4-H.
Highest Placing Senior Scholarship Market Lamb – Clayton Hinton (Shelbyville FFA) was awarded this $500 scholarship
Grand Champion & Reserve Champion Breeding Sheep - Ewe:
Landree Jousan (Shelby Co. 4-H) - Grand Champion
Breeding Sheep - Ewe:
Landree Jousan (Shelby Co. 4-H) – First
Grand Champion & Reserve Champion Market Lambs:
Jacie Lee (Center FFA) - Grand Champion
Clayton Hinton (Shelbyville FFA) - Reserve Grand Champion
Market Lambs Class 1:
Kenzie Walton (Timpson FFA) - First
Nathan Searcy (Timpson FFA) - Second
Dixie Spence (Timpson FFA) - Third
Market Lambs Class 2:
Landree Jousan (Shelby Co. 4-H) – First
Catherine Searcy (Timpson FFA) - Second
Market Lambs Class 3:
Jacie Lee (Center FFA) – First
Adly Messer (Shelby Co. 4-H) – Second
Abby Messer (Shelby Co. 4-H) – Third
Market Lambs Class 4:
Clayton Hinton (Shelbyville FFA) – First
John Weir (Shelby Co. 4-H) – Second
Market Lambs Class 5:
Lance Holloway (Center FFA) – First
Market Lambs Grand Champion, Reserve Grand Champion and Sale Order:
- Jacie Lee, Center FFA - Grand Champion purchased by Hawkeye Hunting Club for $3,500
- Clayton Hinton, Shelbyville FFA - Reserve Grand Champion purchased by Tyson for $3,499
- Landree Jousan, Shelby Co. 4-H – purchased by Mackey Cattle Co. for $2,900
- Catherine Searcy, Timpson FFA – purchased by Cobb Hatchery for $2,900
- Adly Messer, Shelby Co. 4-H – R&D Distributing, Ace Hardware of East Texas, East Texas Poultry Supply, Center Tire, Toledo Automotive, Few Read Mix, L&R Cattle and Chance Shoop Financial for $2,000
- Lance Holloway, Center FFA – purchased by Despino Tire for $3,498
- Abby Messer, Shelby Co. 4-H – purchased by Ross Lumber, Tim & Debby Amos, 5M Gas, LLC, Bancorp South, Timpson/Joaquin Quick Stop, Timpson Tamco, T-5 Construction, E5 Oilfield Services, Don & Marcie Shoemaker, James & Robin Conway, James Ramsey Construction Inc., Factory Direct Portable Buildings, Kowgirls Kitchen, McDonald & Sons, Hudman Floral & Gifts, Nix Forrest Industries, Inc., Bulldog Tire, Hudson Auto Parts, Rancho Grande, Beans & Ice, Johnson’s Wang Dang Do, Home Town Tire & Auto, Derek & Jenny Nichols, Louisa Reddic for $2,500
- John Weir, Shelby Co. 4-H – purchased by Farm Bureau for $3,000
Goat Show Results:
Goat Showmanship Results:
In the Goat division, Kayla White of Shelbyville FFA was named Champion Senior Showman and was presented a buckle by Timpson FFA. Ashlynn McNutt of Timpson FFA was named Champion Junior Showman and her buckle was presented by Farm Bureau.
Grand Champion & Reserve Champion Breeding Goat – Buck:
Kayla White (Shelbyville FFA) - Grand Champion
Breeding Goats - Buck:
Kayla White (Shelbyville FFA) - First
Grand Champion & Reserve Champion Market Goats:
Ashlynn McNutt (Timpson FFA) - Grand Champion
Avery Metcalf (Timpson FFA) - Reserve Grand Champion
Market Goats Class 1:
Alyssa Cummings (Joaquin FFA) – First
Bryana Stevens (Center FFA) – Second
Caitlynn White (Shelbyville FFA) - Third
Market Goats Class 2:
Avery Metcalf (Timpson FFA) – First
Keelie McDonald (Timpson FFA) – Second
McKennon Cummings (Joaquin FFA) – Third
Kayla White (Shelbyville FFA) – Fourth
Chloe McArthur (Shelbyville FFA) – Fifth
Market Goats Class 3:
Kaylin Miller (Shelbyville FFA) – First
Bailen McDonald (Timpson FFA) – Second
Ashley Blanco (Shelby Co. 4-H) – Third
Brittany Bartee (Shelbyville FFA) – Fourth
Brylee Tipton (Timpson FFA) – Fifth
Hunter Bartee (Shelbyville FFA) - Sixth
Market Goats Class 4:
Grayson Hightower (Shelby Co. 4-H) – First
Elijah Sanford (Center FFA) – Second
Peyton Bilyeu (Timpson FFA) – Third
Wyatt Foster (Shelby Co. 4-H) – Fourth
Malachi McArthur (Shelbyville FFA) - Fifth
Market Goats - Grand Champion & Reserve Grand Champion Sale Order:
- Ashlynn McNutt, Timpson FFA - Grand Champion purchased by J.C. Lewis Construction for $2,000
- Avery Metcalf, Timpson FFA - Reserve Grand Champion purchased by Farmers State Bank for $1,999
- Grayson Hightower, Shelby Co. 4-H – purchased by First Financial Bank, Joe Bill & Connie Mettauer, East Texas Asphalt, Cockrell Farms, JBI Insurance, Mettauer Law Firm for $1,998
- Kaylin Miller, Shelbyville FFA – purchased by Sabine State Bank, Aethon Energy, Smith Sawmill Services for $1,998
- Elijah Sanford, Center FFA – purchased by Farmers State Bank for $1,998
- Peyton Bilyeu, Timpson FFA – purchased by Ross Lumber, Tim & Debby Amos, 5M Gas, LLC, Bancorp South, Timpson/Joaquin Quick Stop, Timpson Tamco, T-5 Construction, E5 Oilfield Services, Don & Marcie Shoemaker, James & Robin Conway, James Ramsey Construction Inc., Factory Direct Portable Buildings, Kowgirls Kitchen, McDonald & Sons, Hudman Floral & Gifts, Nix Forrest Industries, Inc., Bulldog Tire, Hudson Auto Parts, Rancho Grande, Beans & Ice, Johnson’s Wang Dang Do, Home Town Tire & Auto, Derek & Jenny Nichols, Louisa Reddic for $1,998
- Naomie Meyers, Center FFA – purchased by Sabine State Bank, Aethon Energy, Smith Sawmill Services for $1,998
- Wyatt Foster, Shelby Co. 4-H – purchased by Hawkeye Hunting Club for $1,998
Swine Show Results:
Swine Showmanship Results:
Logan Meyer of Shelbyville FFA was named Champion Senior Swine Showman. The trophy buckle was presented by Shelby County Farm Bureau. Center FFA presented the Junior Champion Swine Showman buckle to Irelynn Clouse of Joaquin FFA.
Highest Placing Senior Scholarship Market Swine – Alexis Clouse (Joaquin FFA) was awarded this $500 scholarship
Grand Champion & Reserve Champion Breeding Swine - Gilt
Tucker Meyer (Shelbyville FFA) - Grand Champion
Lily Haley (Shelbyville FFA) - Reserve Grand Champion
Breeding Swine - Gilt
Tucker Meyer (Shelbyville FFA) - First
Lily Haley (Shelbyville FFA) - Second
Logan Meyer (Shelbyville FFA) – Third
Grand Champion & Reserve Champion Market Swine
Trevor Hightower (Center FFA) - Grand Champion
Wyomie Meyers (Center FFA) - Reserve Grand Champion
Market Swine Class 1:
Michael Matthews (Shelbyville FFA) – First
Kenley Moore (Timpson FFA) – Second
River Williford (Shelbyville FFA) – Third
Market Swine Class 2:
Wyomie Meyers (Center FFA) - First
Lily Haley (Shelbyville FFA) - Second
Kaylee Oliver (Joaquin FFA) - Third
Market Swine Class 3:
Trevor Hightower (Center FFA) – First
Alexis Clouse (Joaquin FFA) – Second
Caleb Sanford (Center FFA) – Third
Alaina Haley (Shelbyville FFA) - Fourth
Market Swine Class 4:
Stormie Meyers (Center FFA) – First
Kiptyn Phelps (Center FFA) – Second
Baylin Phelps (Center FFA) – Third
Market Swine Class 5:
Slade Kirby (Center FFA) – First
Irelynn Clouse (Joaquin FFA) – Second
Tucker Meyer (Shelbyville FFA) – Third
Mason Hughes (Joaquin FFA) – Fourth
Logan Meyer (Shelbyville FFA) - Fifth
Market Swine Sale Order:
- Trevor Hightower, Center FFA - Grand Champion purchased by Hawkeye Hunting Club for $4,500
- Wyomie Meyers, Center FFA - Reserve Grand Champion purchased by Shelby Savings Bank and General Shelters for $2,500
- Slade Kirby, Center FFA - purchased by Borders Poultry for $2,499
- Alexis Clouse, Joaquin FFA - purchased by Deep East Texas Electric Co-op for $2,499
- Irelynn Clouse, Joaquin FFA - purchased by McAdams Propane for $2,250
- Stormie Meyers, Center FFA - purchased by Worsham’s Grocery, John Paul & Dixie Lawson, Action Credit, Dr. Dixon Golden, Payne’s Community News, Ihlo Sales, Jack’s Saw Shop, Dairy Queen, State Farm-Chris Mayfield, Judge Allison Harbison, Steel Building Supply, Bounds Insurance, Hardy’s Machine Shop, Citizen’s Bank for $2,499
- Michael Matthews, Shelbyville FFA – purchased by Shelby Savings Bank and General Shelters for $2,499
- Caleb Sanford, Center FFA – purchased by Shelby Savings Bank, General Shelters, Campbells Portable Buildings, Center Glass, Elite Hair Design for $2,499
Beef Show Results are as follows:
Beef Showmanship Results:
In the Beef division, Hannah Wages of Center FFA was presented with the Senior Beef Showmanship buckle by Joaquin FFA. Shelbyville FFA presented Conner Nutt of Shelby Co. 4-H with the Junior Beef Showmanship buckle.
The Highest Placing Champion County Bred Heifer:
Was shown by Carter Greer of Shelby Co. 4-H. Carter will receive $750 from Link Charolais & Dr. Derek Grant. The 2nd place County Bred Heifer was shown by Hannah Wages of Center FFA. Hannah will receive $250 from Link Charolais & Dr. Derek Grant.
Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion Heifers of Show:
Sydney Shout (Timpson FFA) - Grand Champion
Hadlie Pohorelsky (Shelby Co. 4-H) - Reserve Grand Champion
Division Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion American/American Cross Heifer
Samantha Wainright (Shelbyville FFA) - Grand Champion Division
Ally Kimbro (Shelby Co. 4-H) - Reserve Grand Champion Division
American/American Cross: Class 1
Mayson Harbison (Shelby Co. 4-H) - First
Cale Cornelius (Timpson FFA) - Second
American/American Cross: Class 2
Samantha Wainright (Shelbyville FFA) - First
American/American Cross: Class 3
Mayson Harbison (Shelby Co. 4-H) - First
Ally Kimbro (Shelby Co. 4-H) - Second
American/American Cross: Class 4
Ally Kimbro (Shelby Co. 4-H) – First
Liela Klein (Shelbyville FFA) – Second
Baylor Kimbro (Shelby Co. 4-H) – Third
Malachi McArthur (Shelbyville FFA) - Fourth
American/American Cross Heifer: Class 5
Baylor Kimbro (Shelby Co. 4-H) – First
Ally Kimbro (Shelby Co. 4-H) - Second
American/American Cross Heifer: Class 6
Cale Cornelius (Timpson FFA) – First
Landree Jousan (Shelby Co. 4-H) – Second
Samantha Wainright (Shelbyville FFA) – Third
Kain Mathews (Shelbyville FFA) - Fourth
American/American Cross Heifer: Class 7
Ashley Wainright (Shelbyville FFA) – First
Division Grand Champion and Reserve Champion English and English Cross Heifers:
Sydney Shout (Timpson FFA) - Grand Champion Division
Wesley Wages (Center FFA) - Reserve Grand Champion Division
English and English Cross Heifer: Class 1
Sydney Shout (Timpson FFA) – First
Wesley Wages (Center FFA) – Second
Hannah Wages (Center FFA) - Third
Division Grand Champion and Reserve Champion Exotic and Exotic Cross Heifers:
Hadlie Pohorelsky (Shelby Co. 4-H) - Division Grand Champion
Carter Greer (Shelby Co. 4-H) - Reserve Grand Champion
Exotic and Exotic Cross Heifers: Class 1
Carter Greer (Shelby Co. 4-H) – First
Camille Greer (Shelby Co. 4-H) – Second
Miladie Pohorelsky (Shelby Co. 4-H) – Third
Landree Jousan (Shelby Co. 4-H) - Fourth
Exotic and Exotic Cross Heifers: Class 2
Hadlie Pohorelsky (Shelby Co. 4-H) – First
Ashley Wainright (Shelbyville FFA) - Second
Bull Show Results:
Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion Bull of Show:
Wesley Wages (Center FFA) – Grand Champion
Breeding Bull:
Wesley Wages (Center FFA) – First
Market Steer Results:
Larry Hagler Memorial Scholarship Highest Placing Senior Market Steer:
Wesley Wages was awarded this $500 scholarship
The Highest Placing Champion County Bred Steer:
Was shown by Cassie Nutt. Cassie will receive $1,000 from Farmers State Bank. The 2nd place County Bred Steer was shown by Kayden Nutt. Kayden will receive $250 presented by Livestock Nutrition Center. The 3rd place County Bred Steer was shown by Conner Nutt. Conner will receive $150 presented by Shelby County Farm Bureau
Highest Gaining Steer Award:
Went to Kayson Pledger. Kayson will receive $150 presented by Livestock Nutrition Center
Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion Market Steers:
Kayson Pledger (Timpson FFA) - Grand Champion
Cassie Nutt (Shelby Co. 4-H) - Reserve Grand Champion
Steer Grand Champion, Reserve Grand Champion and Sale Order:
- Kayson Pledger, Timpson FFA - Grand Champion purchased by Austin State Bank purchased for $7,500
- Cassie Nutt, Shelby Co. 4-H - Reserve Grand Champion purchased by High Roller Group for $7,400
- Sydney Shout, Timpson FFA – purchased by High Roller Group for $4,000
- Kayden Nutt, Shelby Co. 4-H – purchased by Shelby Savings Bank and General Shelters for $3,500
- Alana Fuller, Shelbyville FFA – purchased by JML Management for $3,500
- Hannah Wages, Center FFA – purchased by Hawkeye Hunting Club for $3,500
- Conner Nutt, Shelby Co. 4-H – purchased by Fish & Still Equipment, Shelby Veterinary Associates, Raymond Construction, Ryan & Amy Bagley for $3,500
- Wesley Wages, Center FFA – purchased by K&L Management, ULTRA, Klein Cattle Co. for $3,500
We would also like to thank the following contributors:
J.C. Lewis Construction
Hawkeye Hunting Club
Shelby Savings Bank
Farmers State Bank
Shelby County Farm Bureau
Nacogdoches Livestock Exchange
Austin Bank
Despino Tire
McAdam's Propane
Mathews Real Estate
Borders Poultry Supply
Deep East Texas Electric Coop
Keith Oswalt Logging
General Shelters
Center Livestock Auction
American State Bank
Boles Feed
Fish & Still Equipment
Clear Fork Midstream
K&L Management
Timpson/Joaquin Quick Stop
Klein Cattle Company
ULTRA
Cobb Hatchery
Center Glass
Elite Hair Design
Heritage Land Bank
Aethon Energy
Raymond Construction
Ryan & Amy Bagley
Sabine State Bank
Aurora Concepts
Tyson-Center
Ace Hardware of East Texas
East Texas Poultry Supply
Ward Animal Hospital
Smith Sawmill Service
First Financial Bank
L&R Cattle Company
5M Gas, LLC
E5 Oilfield Services
Nix Forrest Industries, Inc.
Shelby Veterinary Associates
Joe Bill & Connie Mettauer
East Texas Asphalt
Livestock Nutrition Center
Few Ready Mix
Cockrell Farms
Lola Farms
Mettauer Law Firm
BancorpSouth
R&D Distributing
Center Tire Company
T-5 Construction
Factory Direct Portable Buildings
Chris Link (Link Charolais)
Odessa Link
Toledo Automotive Supply
JBI Insurance
Citizens Bank
Hudson Auto Parts
Chance Shoop Financial
Worsham's Grocery
John Paul & Dixie Lawson
Dairy Queen
Steel Building Supply
Dr. Dixon Golden
Action Credit
Payne's Community News
Ihlo Sales
Jack's Saw Shop
State Farm-Chris Mayfield
Judge Allison Harbison
Bounds Insurance
Hardy's Machine Shop
Ross Lumber
Tim & Debby Amos
Timpson Tamco
Don & Marcie Shoemaker
James & Robin Conway
James Ramsey Construction Inc.
McDonald and Sons
Bulldog Tire
Derek & Jenny Nichols
Louisa Reddic
Kowgirls Kitchen
Hudman Floral & Gifts
Rancho Grande
Beans & Ice
Johnson's Wang Dang Do
Hometown Tire & Auto
Tractor Supply
Mackey Cattle Co.
Leap Auctions
East Texas Livestock
The following individuals and businesses have graciously donated time, effort and materials to the success of our Livestock Show and Sale. We would like to take this time to personally thank them for their continued support of the youth of Shelby County:
John Snider
Terry Allen
Boo Klein
Robert Griffin
Steve Waters
Ed Johnson
J.J. Ford
Scott Flowers
B.J. Muschalek
Shelby County Farm Bureau Board of Directors
Congratulations to all of our exhibitors and thank you to all those who donate and volunteer to make this program a huge success!