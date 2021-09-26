Shelby County Fall Fitness Challenge

Now that it feels like fall, challenge yourself to Get Up and

Get Fit. Find and dust off those walking shoes and join in as

we WALK together, do other FITNESS activities, and learn

about choosing better options when eating. Recruit a group of

eight people or sign up as a solo participant and participate

with other teams and individuals to become more physically

active and healthier by walking, other workouts and eating

healthier over the next six to eight weeks from October 4 –

November 8, 2021. The goal is to focus on your health and fitness over the next six weeks by

making small changes. Working together as a community can make a big difference in our

individual lives.

Optional Activities

➢ Weekly Weigh-in, Check-in sessions are available each Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 2:30

p.m. This is optional, but encouraged for you to chart your progress if you are attempting

to lose a few pounds.

➢ 3 Healthy Meal Planning Classes – Tuesdays, October 12 – October 26th

, 5:30 – 6:30

p.m., Shelby County Extension Office. Meal plans and recipes for the next week will be

discussed and tasted. Questions answered about fitness goals and tips for maintaining

weight loss will be shared.

➢ Walk your Way to Fitness – Begins Monday, October 11th. Program operates Monday

– Friday 12:10 – 12:40 p.m., at the Shelby County Extension Office. Join other

participants as we walk our way fit during the lunch break. Bring a bottle of water, wear

your tennis shoes and pedometer, and join in the fun.

You can walk with other participants or feel free to be on your own. You can walk around the

park, your neighborhood, at the gym, wherever your feet will take you to meet the goal. You can

also participate in other activities as well; 20 minutes of physical activity is equal to one mile in

most cases.

There is no entry fee. The event is open to the public, both adult and youth. There will be

Exercise Leaders that will meet in various locations around town to walk at different times

during the week. We will have a Facebook group with dates, locations, and times to meet.

There will also be other opportunities to workout by doing other activities.

There are three ways you can register to participate in this event:

• At the Extension office, 266 Nacogdoches Street. Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. –

4:00 p.m. Deadline to register at the office is Monday, October 4, 2021.

Additional information on the event will be available for pick-up at the office.

• At the Kick-off Event on October 5, 2021, at the Shelby County Extension Office.

Team and individual registration will be from 5:00 - 5:45 p.m. and the walk will

start at 6:00 p.m. on the downtown Center Square.

• Online at https://howdyhealth.org/ (Please call the office if you need assistance)

The kick-off will be held on Tuesday, October 5

th at the Shelby County Extension Office, 266

Nacogdoches Street, Center, TX 75935. Come to the Kick-Off and walk your first mile or more

with other walkers from Shelby County. Everyone will exercise and/or walk at YOUR OWN

PACE! Each person will be rewarded each time you reach a program milestone.

Shelby County Fall Fitness Challenge, sponsored by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service

and the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce – Health and Fitness Committee is a fun, flexible,

and FREE way to encourage people to exercise. For more information, call Feleshia Thompson,

CEA-FCH at Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Shelby County at 936-598-7744 or

email at feleshia.thompson@ag.tamu.edu.