Shelby County Elections

Elections are upon us! If you are 65 or older, disabled, and would like to vote a ballot by mail, please contact the County Clerk's Office at 936-598-6361 to request an application. You can check the annual box on the application and you will be sent ballots for every election this year.

If you will be out of town during early voting and election day of the March 1st primary, plese contact our office and we can mail you a ballot. Please note: If you request a ballot due to absence from the county, we will require an address outside of the county to mail your ballot to. Also, if you are voting by mail due to being out of town, you must contact our office before EACH ELECTION to request an application for ballot by mail.

ALSO NOTE: The applications have changed this year. Please look at entire application and be sure to fill out all information to keep your application from being rejected and your ballot delayed.

If you have any questions whatsoever, please contact the County Clerk's Office at 936-598-6361.