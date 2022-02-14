Shelby County Democratic Primary Voting Information

NOTICE OF PRIMARY GENERAL ELECTION, DEMOCRATIC PARTY

(A VISO DE ELECCION PRIMARIA GENERAL, PARTIDO DEMOCRATIC)

To the registered voters of the County of Shelby, Texas:

(a los votantes registrados del Condado de Shelby, Texas:

Notice is hereby given that the polling places listed below will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., March 1, 2022, for voting in the general primary election for the Democratic Party to nominate Members of Congress, Members of the Legislature, and state, district, county, and precinct officers.

(Notifiquese, por las presente, que las casillas electorales sitados abajo se abriran desde las 7:00 a.m hasta las 7:00 p.m. el 1st Marzo de 2022 para poder votar en una eleccion primaria general del partido Democratic para nombar los electrores presidenciales, miembros del Congreso, miembros de la Lelistatura, y oficiales del estado, districto, condado y del precinct.)

LOCATION(S) OF POLLING PLACES

(DIRECCION(ES) DE LAS CASILLAS ELECTORALES)

PRECINCT NUMBER/VOTING LOCATION

(PRECINTO NÚMERO/UBICACIÓN DE VOTACIÓN)

1N, 1S, Church Of Christ

1SW, 1W, 2 110 Hurst St.

Center, Texas 75935

1 SE, 3 Panola College

3600 Loop 500

Center, Texas 75935

5 First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall

175 Faulkville Road

Joaquin, TX 75954

4, 6, 7 First Baptist Church-Shelbyville

5030 SH 87S

Shelbyville, TX 75973

8 First United Methodist Church Fellowhip Hall

226 N. George Bowers Dr.

Tenaha, TX 75974

9N, 9S American State Bank Annex

830 N 1st Street W

Timpson, TX 75975

Early voting by personal appearance will be conducted each weekday at:

(La votacion adelantada en persona se ilevara a cabo de lunes a vienes en:)

CENTER COMMUNITY HOUSE, 423 San Augustine St. Center, Texas 75935

Center Community House, 425 San Augustine St., CENTRO, TEXAS 75935

between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. beginning on February 14, 2022 and ending February 25, 2022.

(Entre las 8:00 de la manana y las 5:00 de la tarde empezando el Febrero 14, 2022 y terminando el Febrero 25, 2022.)

APPLICATION FOR BALLOT BY MAIL SHALL BE MAILED TO:

(Las solicitudes para boletas que se votaran adelantada por correo deberan enviarse a:)

JENNIFER L. FOUNTAIN – SHELBY COUNTY CLERK

Name of Early Voting Clerk

(Nombre del Secretario de la Votacion Adelantada)

P.O. BOX 1987

Address (Direccion)

CENTER, TEXAS 75935

City (Ciudad) Zip Code (Zona Postal)

Application for ballots by mail must be received no later than the close of business on February 18, 2022.

(Las solicitudes para boletas que se votaran adelantada por correo deberan recibirse para el fin de las horas de negocio el Febrero 18, 2022.)

ISSUED THIS THE 8th DAY OF FEBRUARY, 2022.

(Emitada este dia 8th Febrero, 2022.)

Patsy Handy

DEMOCRATIC CHAIR

SHELBY COUNTY, TEXAS