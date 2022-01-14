Shelby County Commissioners' Court: Special Meeting Agenda
Fri, 01/14/2022 - 9:02am Ourtown1
Jenney Chessher
Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 19th day of January, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:
- Approve and pay weekly expenses.
- Approve current payroll.
- Public comments on Agenda item.
- Adjourn.