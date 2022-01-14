Home

Shelby County Commissioners' Court: Special Meeting Agenda

Fri, 01/14/2022 - 9:02am Ourtown1
Jenney Chessher

 

Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 19th day of January, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:
 

  1. Approve and pay weekly expenses.

 

  1. Approve current payroll.

 

  1. Public comments on Agenda item.

 

  1. Adjourn.

