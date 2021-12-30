Shelby County Commissioners' Court Special Meeting Agenda
Thu, 12/30/2021 - 8:37pm Ourtown1
Jenney Chessher
Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 5th day of January, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:
- Approve and pay weekly expenses.
- Approve current payroll.
- Public comments on Agenda item.
- Open sealed bids on the gaming machines.
- Representatives of Premier Communication to give an update on the completed communication-radio project.
- Adjourn.