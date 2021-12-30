Shelby County Commissioners' Court Special Meeting Agenda

Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 5th day of January, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:

Approve and pay weekly expenses. Approve current payroll. Public comments on Agenda item. Open sealed bids on the gaming machines. Representatives of Premier Communication to give an update on the completed communication-radio project. Adjourn.