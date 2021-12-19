Home

Shelby County Commissioners' Court Special Meeting Agenda

Sun, 12/19/2021 - 10:30am Ourtown1
Jenney Chessher

 

Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 22nd day of December, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:

 

  1. Approve and pay weekly expenses.
  2. Public comments on Agenda item.
  3. Approve current Payroll.
  4. Open Sealed bids for Road Maintenance Materials.
  5. Adjourn.

East Texas Press

PO Box 2594
Lindale, TX 75771
Office: (936) 254-5050
news@easttexaspress.com

Subscriber Links

Surf New Media