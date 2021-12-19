Shelby County Commissioners' Court Special Meeting Agenda
12/19/2021
Jenney Chessher
Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 22nd day of December, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:
- Approve and pay weekly expenses.
- Public comments on Agenda item.
- Approve current Payroll.
- Open Sealed bids for Road Maintenance Materials.
- Adjourn.