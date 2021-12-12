Shelby County Commissioners' Court Special Meeting Agenda

Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 15th day of December, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:

Approve the minutes of November 3, 2021 Special meeting, November 4, 2021 Emergency meeting, November 10, 2021 Regular meeting, November 17, 2021 Special meeting, November 24, 2021 Special meeting of the Shelby County Commissioner’s Court. Approve and pay weekly expenses. Approve Officers Reports. Public comments on Agenda item. Discuss and possibly approve Agreement between Avenu Government Record Services, LLC and Shelby County for the District Clerks Office. Discuss and possibly approve bridge closers for E. Lake Timpson Rd at Blackwater Creek, County Road 4054 West Creek, County Road 3012 Tributary of Prairie Creek, County Road 2545 Bayou Siepe, County Road 4356 Tributary of Flat Fork Creek, County Road 4760 Attoyac Bayou Relief, and County Road 3047 Prairie Creek. Adjourn.