Shelby County Commissioners' Court Special Meeting Agenda

Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 1st day of December, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:.



Approve and pay weekly expenses. Public comments on Agenda item. Approve to advertise for bids on road maintenance materials for Shelby County. Adjourn.