Home

Shelby County Commissioners' Court Special Meeting Agenda

Sun, 11/21/2021 - 1:41pm Ourtown1
Jenney Chessher

 

Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 24th day of November, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:
 

  1. Approve and pay weekly expenses.
  2. Public comments on Agenda item.
  3. Approve current Payroll.
  4. Discuss and possibly approve Janitorial Contract.
  5. Adjourn.

East Texas Press

PO Box 2594
Lindale, TX 75771
Office: (936) 254-5050
news@easttexaspress.com

Subscriber Links

Surf New Media