Shelby County Commissioners' Court: Special Meeting Agenda
Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 4th day of May, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:
-
Approve and pay weekly expenses.
-
Public comments on Agenda item.
-
Discuss and possibly approve the purchase of a new patrol vehicle for the Sheriff’s Office.
-
Discuss and possibly approve extending the date to bid on renovating the Adult Probation building.
-
Discuss and possibly approve extending the date to bid on updating the records building.
-
Darin Borders to address the Court regarding a new subdivision on CR 3736.
-
Discuss and possibly approve expending approximately $1,500 in funds out of the District Court Clerk Technology Fund/Records Archive Account for the purchase of a new laptop for use by the District Clerk's Office in Court.
-
Adjourn.