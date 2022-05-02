Shelby County Commissioners' Court: Special Meeting Agenda

Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 4th day of May, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:

Approve and pay weekly expenses. Public comments on Agenda item. Discuss and possibly approve the purchase of a new patrol vehicle for the Sheriff’s Office. Discuss and possibly approve extending the date to bid on renovating the Adult Probation building. Discuss and possibly approve extending the date to bid on updating the records building. Darin Borders to address the Court regarding a new subdivision on CR 3736. Discuss and possibly approve expending approximately $1,500 in funds out of the District Court Clerk Technology Fund/Records Archive Account for the purchase of a new laptop for use by the District Clerk's Office in Court. Adjourn.