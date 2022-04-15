Shelby County Commissioners' Court: Special Meeting Agenda

Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 20th day of April, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:



Approve and pay weekly expenses. Public comments on Agenda item. Discuss and possibly approve Disposing/ Recycling County property/ Electronics. Discuss, consider, and select engineering service provider(s) to complete project implementation for the American Rescue Plan Act (ARP Act) funding administered by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, other Federal or State Agency. Discuss and possibly approve trimming the tree by the flag pole in front of the Courthouse. Adjourn.