Shelby County Commissioners' Court: Special Meeting Agenda

Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 6th day of April, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:

Approve and pay weekly expenses. Public comments on Agenda item. Discuss and possibly move forward with renovating the Adult Probation office building and the Records building on the Historic square. Discuss and possibly approve the official Bond for Josh B Ritter Justice of Peace Pct. 4. Discuss joining the Texas Forest Country Partnership and possibly authorize the payment of FY 2022 Dues. Discuss and possibly pay the statement of costs from 4C Electrical Services, LLC from the Shelby Historical Commission Non-Departmental Budget for electrical work on the Courthouse Annex located on the Historical Square. Teddy Hopkins, President of the Shelby County Historical Commission to present new Shelby County Historical Commission By-Laws for the Courts Approval. Adjourn.