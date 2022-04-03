Shelby County Commissioners' Court: Special Meeting Agenda
Sun, 04/03/2022 - 4:57pm Ourtown1
Jenney Chessher
Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 6th day of April, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:
- Approve and pay weekly expenses.
- Public comments on Agenda item.
- Discuss and possibly move forward with renovating the Adult Probation office building and the Records building on the Historic square.
- Discuss and possibly approve the official Bond for Josh B Ritter Justice of Peace Pct. 4.
- Discuss joining the Texas Forest Country Partnership and possibly authorize the payment of FY 2022 Dues.
- Discuss and possibly pay the statement of costs from 4C Electrical Services, LLC from the Shelby Historical Commission Non-Departmental Budget for electrical work on the Courthouse Annex located on the Historical Square.
- Teddy Hopkins, President of the Shelby County Historical Commission to present new Shelby County Historical Commission By-Laws for the Courts Approval.
- Adjourn.