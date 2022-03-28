Shelby County Commissioners' Court: Special Meeting Agenda
Mon, 03/28/2022 - 12:38am Ourtown1
Jenney Chessher
Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 30th day of March, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:
- Approve and pay weekly expenses.
- Public comments on Agenda item.
- Approve current Payroll.
- Discuss and take action to disburse the Child Safety Fee Fund.
- Proclamation declaring April as “Child Abuse Awareness Month”.
- Representatives for Etex Communications, Charlie Cano and Matt Faggione to present information on a Broadband Proposal for Shelby County.
- Darin Borders to address the Court regarding a new subdivision on CR 3736.
- Open sealed bids for Mack Truck for Commissioner Pct 3.
- Discuss and consider the request from Karren Price for painting and flooring for the District Attorney’s office.
EXECUTIVE SESSION
- An Executive Session will also be held for the purpose of discussing personnel, hearing complaints against personnel, or to deliberate the appointed, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline, or dismissal of a public officer or employee. The closed session is authorized by Texas Open Meeting Act, Texas Government Code Section 551.074.
- Reopen public meeting.
- Discuss and possibly make a decision on issues discussed in the Executive Session.
- Adjourn.