Shelby County Commissioners' Court: Special Meeting Agenda

Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 30th day of March, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:

Approve and pay weekly expenses.

Public comments on Agenda item.

Approve current Payroll.

Discuss and take action to disburse the Child Safety Fee Fund.

Proclamation declaring April as “Child Abuse Awareness Month”.

Representatives for Etex Communications, Charlie Cano and Matt Faggione to present information on a Broadband Proposal for Shelby County.

Darin Borders to address the Court regarding a new subdivision on CR 3736.

Open sealed bids for Mack Truck for Commissioner Pct 3.

Discuss and consider the request from Karren Price for painting and flooring for the District Attorney’s office.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

An Executive Session will also be held for the purpose of discussing personnel, hearing complaints against personnel, or to deliberate the appointed, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline, or dismissal of a public officer or employee. The closed session is authorized by Texas Open Meeting Act, Texas Government Code Section 551.074.

Reopen public meeting.

Discuss and possibly make a decision on issues discussed in the Executive Session.