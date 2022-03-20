Shelby County Commissioners' Court: Special Meeting Agenda

Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 23th day of March, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:



Approve and pay weekly expenses. Public comments on Agenda item. Discuss and possibly approve Procurement Policies and Procedures. Discuss and consider the request from Karren Price for painting and flooring for the District Attorney’s office.

EXECUTIVE SESSION