Shelby County Commissioners' Court: Special Meeting Agenda

Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 16th day of February, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:

Approve and pay weekly expenses. Approve current payroll. Public comments on Agenda item. Discuss and possibly approve the Special Use Permit with the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas. Discuss and possibly approve Random Drug Screen Compliance agreement with DATCS. Record required training hours completed by County Treasurer, Ann Blackwell, for the Texas Association of Counties Investment Academy in compliance with the mandates outlined in Section 2256.008 of the Public Funds Investment Act. Record Racial Profiling Report for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Discuss and possibly accept the donation from a Contactor of Concrete and debris for Commissioner Pct.4

EXEUTIVE SESSION