Shelby County Commissioners' Court: Special Meeting Agenda

Notice is hereby given that a Regular meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 9TH day of February, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:

Approve the minutes of January 5, 2022 Special meeting, January 12, 2022 Regular meeting, January 19, 2022 Special meeting, January 26, 2022 Special meeting, January 26, 2022 Emergency meeting, January 31, 2022 Special meeting of the Shelby County Commissioner’s Court. Approve and pay weekly expenses. Approve Officers Reports. Public comments on Agenda item. Discuss and consider authorization to issue Requests for Proposals (RFPs) for administrative and plan writing services related to the CDBG-MIT Local Hazard Mitigation Plans Program. Discuss and possibly approve an Interlocal Agreement between Panola County and Shelby County regarding the assignment of 9-1-1 boundaries. Record Racial Profiling Report for John Harrington Jr. with the Adult Probation Office. Discuss and possibly approve the Sheriff’s Office to transfer the title of a grey 2001 Ford pickup from the sheriff's office to commissioner precinct 3.

EXECUTIVE SESSION