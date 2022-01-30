Shelby County Commissioner's Court Special Meeting Agenda
Jenney Chessher
Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 2nd day of February, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:
- Approve and pay weekly expenses.
- Approve current payroll.
- Public comments on Agenda item.
- Discuss and possibly approve closing 4968’ of County Road 2230.
- Discuss and possibly take action to repair the current sewer issue at the County Jail.
- Discuss, review and possibly approve Interlocal Cooperation Contract for FTA Program with DPS.
- Discuss and possibly approve Pct. 2 Commissioner to auction off John Deere Brush Cutter / Belly Dump Trailer/Shop Built 3 axle Gooseneck Trailer on Purple Wave.
- Discuss and possibly approve Pct. 2 Commissioner to purchase a Massey Ferguson Tractor from Jarvis Equipment, and a mower from Bane Equipment.
- Adjourn.