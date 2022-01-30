Shelby County Commissioner's Court Special Meeting Agenda

Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 2nd day of February, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:

Approve and pay weekly expenses. Approve current payroll. Public comments on Agenda item. Discuss and possibly approve closing 4968’ of County Road 2230. Discuss and possibly take action to repair the current sewer issue at the County Jail. Discuss, review and possibly approve Interlocal Cooperation Contract for FTA Program with DPS. Discuss and possibly approve Pct. 2 Commissioner to auction off John Deere Brush Cutter / Belly Dump Trailer/Shop Built 3 axle Gooseneck Trailer on Purple Wave. Discuss and possibly approve Pct. 2 Commissioner to purchase a Massey Ferguson Tractor from Jarvis Equipment, and a mower from Bane Equipment. Adjourn.