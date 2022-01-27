Shelby County Commissioner's Court Special Meeting Agenda

Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 31st day of January, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:



Discuss and possibly approve the Sheriff’s office to apply for a grant from the Office of the Governor. Discuss and possibly approve the resolution relating to the Grant. Adjourn.