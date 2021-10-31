Shelby County Commissioners' Court Special Meeting Agenda
Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 3RD day of November, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:
- Approve and pay weekly expenses.
- Public comments on Agenda item.
- Take action to approve the FY2021 Budget Line Item Transfers.
- Discuss the FY2021 Ending Cash Balance for each Road and Bridge precinct.
- Adjust the FY2022 Budgeted Fund Carryover for each Road and Bridge precinct.
- Adjust the FY2022 Expense Budget (per fund carryover) for each Road and Bridge precinct.
- Record FY2021 Shelby County Jail Commissary expenditure audit per Local Government Code 351.0415
- Approve the Special Warranty Deed from Shelby County, Texas to Portacool, LLC which transfers 0.5968 acres of land in the Nancy Smith Survey back to Portacool, LLC.
- Establish and appoint members of an Adult Sexual Assault Response Team (SART) as mandated by SB 476 of the 87th Texas Legislature.
- Discuss and possible approve the adoption of Juror Donation options.
- Discuss and possibly execute the Contract for the American Rescue Plan Act Administrative Services between Shelby County and Grantworks, Inc.
- Proclamation declaring November as “Home Care and Hospice Month”.
- Adjourn.