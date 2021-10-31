Shelby County Commissioners' Court Special Meeting Agenda

Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 3RD day of November, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:

Approve and pay weekly expenses. Public comments on Agenda item. Take action to approve the FY2021 Budget Line Item Transfers. Discuss the FY2021 Ending Cash Balance for each Road and Bridge precinct. Adjust the FY2022 Budgeted Fund Carryover for each Road and Bridge precinct. Adjust the FY2022 Expense Budget (per fund carryover) for each Road and Bridge precinct. Record FY2021 Shelby County Jail Commissary expenditure audit per Local Government Code 351.0415 Approve the Special Warranty Deed from Shelby County, Texas to Portacool, LLC which transfers 0.5968 acres of land in the Nancy Smith Survey back to Portacool, LLC. Establish and appoint members of an Adult Sexual Assault Response Team (SART) as mandated by SB 476 of the 87th Texas Legislature. Discuss and possible approve the adoption of Juror Donation options. Discuss and possibly execute the Contract for the American Rescue Plan Act Administrative Services between Shelby County and Grantworks, Inc. Proclamation declaring November as “Home Care and Hospice Month”. Adjourn.