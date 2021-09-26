Shelby County Commissioners' Court Special Meeting Agenda

Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County

Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 29 th day of September, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of

the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate

and consider action on the following items:

1. Approve and pay weekly expenses.

2. Approve current Payroll.

3. Public comments on Agenda item.

4. Discuss and possibly approve Budget Amendment for the DA’s office.

5. Discuss and possibly approve the Resolution required to apply for the FY2022 Formula Grant

Program offered through the Texas Indigent Defense Commission for indigent defense in

criminal cases.

6. Discuss and possibly take action to disburse the Child Safety Fee Fund.

7. Discuss and possibly transition the cell phone contracts to another service.

8. Adjourn.