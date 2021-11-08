Shelby County Commissioners' Court Regular Meeting Agenda

Notice is hereby given that a Regular meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 10TH day of November, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:

Approve the minutes of October 6, 2021 Special meeting, October 13, 2021 Regular meeting, October 20, 2021 Special meeting, October 27, 2021 Special meeting of the Shelby County Commissioner’s Court.

Approve and pay weekly expenses.

Approve current Payroll.

Approve Officers Reports.

Public comments on Agenda item.

Discuss and possibly execute the Contract for the American Rescue Plan Act Administrative Services between Shelby County and Grantworks, Inc.

Report on the findings of fact regarding political boundaries of Shelby County following of the 2020 Census data.

Discuss and possibly adopt the Order to Retain Existing Political Boundaries for Shelby County.

Canvass the ballots for the November 2, 2021 Constitutional Amendment Election.

Discuss and possibly approve donation to SCSO for education fund.