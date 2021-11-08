Shelby County Commissioners' Court Regular Meeting Agenda
Mon, 11/08/2021 - 11:08am Ourtown1
Jenney Chessher
Notice is hereby given that a Regular meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 10TH day of November, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:
- Approve the minutes of October 6, 2021 Special meeting, October 13, 2021 Regular meeting, October 20, 2021 Special meeting, October 27, 2021 Special meeting of the Shelby County Commissioner’s Court.
- Approve and pay weekly expenses.
- Approve current Payroll.
- Approve Officers Reports.
- Public comments on Agenda item.
- Discuss and possibly execute the Contract for the American Rescue Plan Act Administrative Services between Shelby County and Grantworks, Inc.
- Report on the findings of fact regarding political boundaries of Shelby County following of the 2020 Census data.
- Discuss and possibly adopt the Order to Retain Existing Political Boundaries for Shelby County.
- Canvass the ballots for the November 2, 2021 Constitutional Amendment Election.
- Discuss and possibly approve donation to SCSO for education fund.
- Adjourn.