Shelby County Commissioners’ Court Meeting Agenda

Sat, 10/23/2021 - 10:12pm Ourtown1
Jenney Chessher

 

Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 27th day of October, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:

 

  1. Approve and pay weekly expenses.
  2. Approve current payroll.
  3. Public comments on Agenda item.
  4. Commissioner Tom Bellmyer to purchase a Modern Ag Product 10’ offset Flex Predator Model.
  5. Consider and taken necessary action to approve settlement agreement between County of Shelby vs. Purdue Pharma, L.P, et al Cause 18CV34421; National Prescription Opiate Litigation, MDL 2804; Eastern Division, Northern District of Ohio and Master File Cause No. 2018-63587: In Re: Texas Opioid Litigation, in the 152nd District Court of Harris County, Texas, and approve Resolution.
  6. Discuss and possibly execute the Contract for the American Rescue Plan Act Administrative Services between Shelby County and Grantworks, Inc.
  7. Discuss and possibly approve the purchase of body cams for all five Constables.        
  8. Adjourn.

