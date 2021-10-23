Shelby County Commissioners’ Court Meeting Agenda
Jenney Chessher
Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 27th day of October, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:
- Approve and pay weekly expenses.
- Approve current payroll.
- Public comments on Agenda item.
- Commissioner Tom Bellmyer to purchase a Modern Ag Product 10’ offset Flex Predator Model.
- Consider and taken necessary action to approve settlement agreement between County of Shelby vs. Purdue Pharma, L.P, et al Cause 18CV34421; National Prescription Opiate Litigation, MDL 2804; Eastern Division, Northern District of Ohio and Master File Cause No. 2018-63587: In Re: Texas Opioid Litigation, in the 152nd District Court of Harris County, Texas, and approve Resolution.
- Discuss and possibly execute the Contract for the American Rescue Plan Act Administrative Services between Shelby County and Grantworks, Inc.
- Discuss and possibly approve the purchase of body cams for all five Constables.
- Adjourn.