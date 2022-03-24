Shelby County Children's' Advocacy Center to Host Annual Butterfly Release

The Shelby County Children’s Advocacy Center will be hosting our annual Butterfly Release in recognition of April as National Child Abuse Prevention Month. This event will take place on Thursday, April 7th , on the downtown square starting at 4:30pm. We hope you will plan to join us and take a stand together in the fight against child abuse. Together we can make a difference in the lives of children in our community! (Also note: If you wish to show your support, local florists will have blue ribbons available for purchase throughout the month of April in honor of National Child Abuse Prevention Month.) The Butterfly Release is sponsored by FARMERS STATE BANK.